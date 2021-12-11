‘They said Sushant Singh Rajput isn’t a star’: Abhishek Kapoor reveals why investors refused to back Kedarnath

Abhishek Kapoor, the director of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, has said that the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput was painful to him. Sushant died by suicide in June 2020 and the tragedy resulted in a huge outpouring of grief from the film industry as well as his extensive fan base. While speaking to India Today, Abhishek, who directed Sushant in 2018’s Kedarnath, also said that he put his own money to make the movie. The reason, he claimed, was that people were telling him that Sushant is not a star.

He added that the late actor was in pain, and that there was a system in place that did not let him believe that he was so loved.

Also Read | Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui movie review: Ayushmann Khurrana movie comes off as oddly generic

“Sushant’s death was very painful for me. I made his first film and then I made Kedarnath. It is so strange. People were leaving Kedarnath saying Sushant is not a star. I was fighting for that movie. I put money from my own pocket to finish it. I was under so much pressure, but I had conviction so I had to make the film. But, while making Kedarnath, I knew Sushant was in pain. The thing is, once he passed away, the whole world becomes his fan. But it was not always like that. There was a system that didn’t let him believe how much he was loved. He did not get it. But he passed away, and it’s like the whole country exploded and declared how much they loved him. That’s the tragedy,” said Kapoor.

Sushant played the role of Mansoor, opposite Sara Ali Khan. Set against the backdrop of the floods that ravaged the titular temple town in 2014, the film revolved around the love story between Mukku (Sara) and Mansoor, and their battle for survival.

The film released in 2018, and received much praise for the performances of its leads.

Sushant’s last film, Dil Bechara, was released posthumously. At the 67th National Film Awards ceremony earlier this year, his final theatrical release, Chhichhore, was bestowed with the Best Hindi Feature Film award.