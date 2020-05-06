Chandan Roy Sanyal: Want to write and direct my own films

Chandan Roy Sanyal wants to direct his own films. (Photo: Chandan Roy Sanyal/Instagram) Chandan Roy Sanyal wants to direct his own films. (Photo: Chandan Roy Sanyal/Instagram)

Actor Chandan Roy Sanyal is busy writing the script of his dark, psychological horror-comedy film, which he hopes to work on post the lockdown. During a recent Facebook live for The Indian Express page, Sanyal shared why he prefers web over films, his inspiration and the kind of projects he wants to be a part of.

Excerpt from the interaction:

Q. How are you keeping yourself busy during the lockdown?

I have written a few stories and hope to make a film post the lockdown. It is a dark, psychological horror comedy. In the near future, my agenda is to make my own films.

Q. You’ve been doing a lot of web shows lately, as compared to films. Why?

In the past 10 years, I have not done many films, that is why I am not a “popular actor” but I am managing to earn my bread and butter. I am getting some great stuff online. I really feel the web is offering me great content in comparison to films. You can watch some of my work on OTT platform. There is Cheesecake on MXPlayer, Bhram on Zee5 and my next web series Kaali 2 will be out on May 8. You can also watch my directorial short films on YouTube. Apart from Kaali 2, I have finished Ashram, directed by Prakash Jha.

Q. Your debut in Vishal Bhardwaj’s Kaminey received a great response. Were you getting similar roles post that?

After Kaminey, I did get similar roles but I did not take that up because I did not want to get typecast.

Q. Do you have any regrets about your career so far?

I am not a person who holds on to regrets. I know where I want to be and I know I will reach. My way of working is different and I want to take my time to reach there.

Q. A film of yours which you think deserved more attention?

My film Prague is on Netflix but I felt very bad that no one saw it. I worked hard on it.

Q. Who is your inspiration?

Guru Dutt and Raj Kapoor are my biggest inspiration. Then there are Vijay Anand, Manoj Kumar, Bimal Roy, Raj Khosla and Manmohan Desai too. I want to have a studio of my own like RK Studios. I identify with them.

Q. An actor you want to work with?

I would love to work with Kamal Haasan.

Q. A co-star you learnt a lot from?

I learnt a lot from Shah Rukh Khan not only about the craft but also how one should live their life. The way he behaves and takes care of everyone around him on the sets is inspiring.

Q. A filmmaker you want to work with?

I am a fan of Mira Nair and Shekhar Kapur. These two in past decades have been taking Indian films to international platforms. I really want to work with them. I am so waiting to watch Mira Nair’s A Suitable Boy.

