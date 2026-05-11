Chand Mera Dil trailer: Ananya Panday, Lakshya lead a ‘legendary’ toxic love story. Watch

Chand Mera Dil trailer and release date: “I apologised for my mistake, and I will keep apologising,” Aarav (Lakshya) says, to which Chandni (Ananya Panday) retorts, “But how long will you keep committing (such) mistakes?” The trailer for director Vivek Soni’s Chand Mera Dil poses several significant questions, among them the most important: Can an apology heal the pain? At the same time, it doesn’t shy away from emphasising that self-respect is more important than love, either.

Unlike typical romance movies bankrolled by Dharma Productions, which are marked by picturesque love stories and light-hearted drama, Chand Mera Dil appears determined to explore the grey areas in relationships. Without glossing over possessiveness, toxicity, and entitlement — or passing them off as signs of “true love” — the film presents these aspects in Chandni and Aarav’s relationship in an unfiltered manner.