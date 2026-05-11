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Chand Mera Dil trailer: Ananya Panday, Lakshya lead a ‘legendary’ toxic love story. Watch
Chand Mera Dil trailer and release date: Unlike typical romance movies bankrolled by Dharma Productions, the Ananya Panday-Lakshya starrer appears determined to explore the grey areas in relationships.
Chand Mera Dil trailer and release date: “I apologised for my mistake, and I will keep apologising,” Aarav (Lakshya) says, to which Chandni (Ananya Panday) retorts, “But how long will you keep committing (such) mistakes?” The trailer for director Vivek Soni’s Chand Mera Dil poses several significant questions, among them the most important: Can an apology heal the pain? At the same time, it doesn’t shy away from emphasising that self-respect is more important than love, either.
Unlike typical romance movies bankrolled by Dharma Productions, which are marked by picturesque love stories and light-hearted drama, Chand Mera Dil appears determined to explore the grey areas in relationships. Without glossing over possessiveness, toxicity, and entitlement — or passing them off as signs of “true love” — the film presents these aspects in Chandni and Aarav’s relationship in an unfiltered manner.
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What’s in Chand Mera Dil’s trailer?
The 171-second promo cleverly intercuts between the different phases of their romance, sometimes even contrasting how the same emotions and reactions can mean different things in different scenarios. At one point, we see both of them in desi attire. Chandni asks him, “How do I look?” as Aarav replies, “…like you’re mine.” However, the possessiveness that’s presented as endearing here takes another form as issues arise between them.
From assuming they can’t live without each other to slowly realising there’s no way they can be together, Chand Mera Dil maps the tumultuous growth of Chandni and Aarav’s relationship, depicting its various shades in a raw manner. “Our love story has become legendary,” Chandni says, while he notes, “Legendary love stories always have a tragic ending.” The trailer further sheds light on how male dominance and manipulation play out in relationships, with women being burdened by both trauma and love bombing.
About Chand Mera Dil
Scripted by Tushar Paranjape and Vivek Soni based on a story by the latter, Chand Mera Dil features music by Sachin Jigar, cinematography by Debojeet Ray, and editing by Prashanth Ramachandran. Marking the first collaboration between Ananya Panday and Lakshya, the movie will hit screens worldwide on May 22.
While Ananya was last seen in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, where she shared the screen with Kartik Aaryan, Lakshya’s most recent appearance was in Aryan Khan’s satirical action comedy streaming series The Ba***ds of Bollywood.
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