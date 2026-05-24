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Chand Mera Dil Collection Day 2: Ananya Panday film registers 21.7% growth, earns over Rs 6 cr
Chand Mera Dil Box Office Collection Day 2: Ananya Panday and Lakshya’s film Chand Mera Dil earned Rs 3.65 crore on Saturday. The movie recorded an overall occupancy of 18.79% on Day 2.
Chand Mera Dil Box Office Collection Day 2: Romantic drama Chand Mera Dil, starring Ananya Panday and Lakshya Lalwani in the lead, witnessed a noticeable jump at the box office on its second day (Saturday), collecting Rs 3.65 crore net in India. The Day 2 earnings marked an impressive 21.7% growth compared to its opening-day collection of Rs 3 crore.
With this, the total India net collection of the film now stands at Rs 6.65 crore. The India gross collection has reached Rs 7.89 crore after two days.
Chand Mera Dil benefited from better occupancy during evening and night shows, especially across multiplexes in major urban centres.
The film recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 18.79% on Day 2. The film began the day on a slow note with 7.46% occupancy in morning shows, but witnessed significant growth as the day progressed. Afternoon shows registered 23.38% occupancy, while evening shows stood at 20.54%. The best response came during the night shows, which recorded 23.77% occupancy.
The overseas performance of Chand Mera Dil also showed some improvement on Saturday. The film reportedly earned around Rs 0.50 crore overseas on Day 2, taking its total international gross to Rs 0.80 crore. As a result, the worldwide gross collection of the film has touched Rs 8.69 crore in two days.
The film is directed by Vivek Soni and produced by Dharma Productions.
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