Chand Mera Dil Collection Day 2: Ananya Panday film registers 21.7% growth, earns over Rs 6 cr

Chand Mera Dil Box Office Collection Day 2: The film, starring Ananya Panday and Lakshya, saw an impressive 21.7% growth on Saturday.

Chand Mera Dil Box Office Collection Day 2: Romantic drama Chand Mera Dil, starring Ananya Panday and Lakshya Lalwani in the lead, witnessed a noticeable jump at the box office on its second day (Saturday), collecting Rs 3.65 crore net in India. The Day 2 earnings marked an impressive 21.7% growth compared to its opening-day collection of Rs 3 crore.

With this, the total India net collection of the film now stands at Rs 6.65 crore. The India gross collection has reached Rs 7.89 crore after two days.

Chand Mera Dil benefited from better occupancy during evening and night shows, especially across multiplexes in major urban centres.