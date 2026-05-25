Chand Mera Dil box office collection day 3: Lakshya, Ananya Panday’s film earns in opening weekend what Kill did in opening week

Chand Mera Dil box office collection day 3: Vivek Soni’s romantic drama Chand Mera Dil, starring Ananya Panday and Lakshya, is no Saiyaara. However, given it’s only Lakshya’s second film and Soni’s maiden theatrical venture, the film has managed to hold its own at the domestic box office. Its opening weekend collection surpassed the Rs 10 crore mark, which is a decent fare in the current climate of mid-sized films like these tanking on the very first day. However, its true litmus test will be based on how much it ends up earning on its first Monday.

Opening weekend

On Sunday (day 3), Chand Mera Dil earned Rs 4.35 crore from 4722 shows at the domestic box office, its highest single-day collection so far. This was a decent rise from its Saturday (day 2) earnings of Rs 3.75 crore from 4884 shows, which in turn, was an improvement on its opening day number of Rs 3 crore from 4944 shows. Thus, its opening weekend stands at Rs 13.23 crore gross and Rs 11.10 crore net.