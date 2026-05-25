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Chand Mera Dil box office collection day 3: Lakshya, Ananya Panday’s film earns in opening weekend what Kill did in opening week
Chand Mera Dil box office collection day 3: Vivek Soni's romantic drama earned Ananya Panday her lowest opening weekend yet at Rs 11.10 crore, but this is the first time she's paired with a less established star for a theatrical release.
Chand Mera Dil box office collection day 3: Vivek Soni’s romantic drama Chand Mera Dil, starring Ananya Panday and Lakshya, is no Saiyaara. However, given it’s only Lakshya’s second film and Soni’s maiden theatrical venture, the film has managed to hold its own at the domestic box office. Its opening weekend collection surpassed the Rs 10 crore mark, which is a decent fare in the current climate of mid-sized films like these tanking on the very first day. However, its true litmus test will be based on how much it ends up earning on its first Monday.
Opening weekend
On Sunday (day 3), Chand Mera Dil earned Rs 4.35 crore from 4722 shows at the domestic box office, its highest single-day collection so far. This was a decent rise from its Saturday (day 2) earnings of Rs 3.75 crore from 4884 shows, which in turn, was an improvement on its opening day number of Rs 3 crore from 4944 shows. Thus, its opening weekend stands at Rs 13.23 crore gross and Rs 11.10 crore net.
Overseas, Chand Mera Dil added another miniscule Rs 50 lakh to its collections on Sunday, bringing its total international earnings to Rs 1.50 crore. When combined with the domestic box office collection, the total worldwide earnings of the Lakshya and Ananya-starrer now stands at Rs 14.73 crore.
Of course, it’s not a patch on Mohit Suri’s blockbuster romance Saiyaara from last year. The film, backed by Aditya Chopra’s Yash Raj Films, and starring newcomers Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday, earned almost twice of this (Rs 25 crore) on its opening day at the domestic box office alone. Chand Mera Dil is also backed by a strong force in Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.
Ananya’s previous opening weekends
The opening weekend domestic box office collection of Chand Mera Dil is also quite lower than that of Ananya’s last release — Sameer Vidhwans’ romantic comedy Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, also backed by Dharma Productions, which released this past Christmas. That film collected over Rs 20 crore in its first three days, although it was also headlined by a far more established male star in Kartik Aaryan.
It’s a similar case with Ananya’s release before that — Karan Singh Tyagi’s courtroom drama Kesari Chapter 2 — headlined by Akshay Kumar, which earned over Rs 35 crore in its opening weekend last year. Her 2023 comedy Dream Girl 2, helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and headlined by Ayushmann Khurrana, similarly earned over Rs 40 crore in its opening weekend.
Even her 2022 Hindi-Telugu boxing drama, Puri Jagganadh’s Liger, earned over Rs 35 core in its domestic opening weekend, as it was headlined by Vijay Deverakonda. Thus, Chand Mera Dil is the first time Ananya was the more experienced of the two lead stars who carried a theatrical release on their shoulders. In comparison, the film’s opening weekend equals the domestic earnings from the opening week of Lakshya’s debut film, Nagesh Nikhil Bhat’s 2023 extreme action thriller Kill.
Where does Chand Mera Dil lie in 2026 box office report card?
When compared to the other films that released this year, Chand Mera Dil has scored a domestic opening weekend higher than those of Neetu Kapoor and Kapil Sharma-starrer family drama Daadi Ki Shaadi (Rs 2.75 crore), Riteish Deshmukh’s period war drama Raja Shivaji (Rs 7.85 crore), Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi-starrer rom-com Ek Din (Rs 2.50 crore), Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankr-starrer Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 (Rs 1 crore), Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur-starrer action thriller Dacoit (Rs 4 crore), The Kerala Story 2 (Rs 8.85 crore), Mrunal Thakur and Siddhant Chaturvedi-starrer rom-com Do Deewane Seher Mein (Rs 3.65 crore), Taapsee Pannu-starrer courtroom drama Assi (Rs 3.90 crore), and Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor-starrer rom-com Tu Yaa Main (Rs 2.55 crore).
However, the opening weekend domestic box office collection of Chand Mera Dil fares lower than those of Sriram Raghavan’s period war drama Ikkis (Rs 18.20 crore), Prabhas-starrer action fantasy The Raja Saab (Rs 12.70 crore), Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan-starrer period war drama Border 2 (Rs 129.89 crore), Rani Mukerji-starrer cop drama Mardaani 2 (Rs 17.25 crore), Shahid Kapoor-starrer action thriller O Romeo (Rs 28.25 crore), Akshay Kumar’s horror comedy Bhooth Bangla (Rs 54.50 crore), and of course, Ranveer Singh-starrer spy thriller Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge (Rs 503 crore).
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