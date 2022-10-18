Chakda ‘Xpress: Sweaty Anushka Sharma transforms into Jhulan Goswami as she films India vs Pak match at Eden Gardens. See pictures

New pictures of actor Anushka Sharma, filming her upcoming sports drama Chakda ‘XPress at Kolkata’s iconic Eden Gardens stadium have been shared online. Anushka plays the legendary paces Jhulan Goswami in the film, which is directed by Prosit Roy and will be released on Netflix.

The pictures show Anushka, in costume, filming a sequence for what seems like an India vs Pakistan match. One picture shows a sweaty Anushka preparing for a shot, while another shows her surrounded by crew members. A third picture shows a masked Prosit Roy giving her direction.

Anushka collaborated with the filmmaker on the horror movie Pari, and later on the crime drama series Paatal Lok, which she produced. Anushka recently announced that she will be handing over the reigns of her production house to her brother, as she focuses on her acting career.

Anushka Sharma and director Prosit Roy on the set of Chakda XPress. Anushka Sharma and director Prosit Roy on the set of Chakda XPress.

Incidentally, the first-ever glimpse of the project were similar paparazzi photos of Anushka filming an announcement video for the movie. The video was unveiled back in January this year, and teased Anushka’s performance in the film.

Chakda ‘XPress comes on the heels of a similar sports drama about the Indian women’s cricket team starring Taapsee Pannu. Shabaash Mithu focused on the life and career of champion Mithali Raj, and was a major bomb at the box office. Another biopic of a leading Indian sports star — Parineeti Chopra’s Saina — also failed to perform commercially. On the other hand, the MS Dhoni biopic starring Sushant Singh Rajput was a big box office success.

This is Anushka’s first film since 2018’s Zero. She took some time off after the birth of her daughter, Vamika.