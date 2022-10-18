scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022

Chakda ‘Xpress: Sweaty Anushka Sharma transforms into Jhulan Goswami as she films India vs Pak match at Eden Gardens. See pictures

Actor Anushka Sharma was spotted filming Chakda XPress at Kolkata's iconic Eden Gardens. See pictures here.

Anushka Sharma as Jhulan Goswami as she films Chakda XPress. (Photo: PR Handout)

New pictures of actor Anushka Sharma, filming her upcoming sports drama Chakda ‘XPress at Kolkata’s iconic Eden Gardens stadium have been shared online. Anushka plays the legendary paces Jhulan Goswami in the film, which is directed by Prosit Roy and will be released on Netflix.

The pictures show Anushka, in costume, filming a sequence for what seems like an India vs Pakistan match. One picture shows a sweaty Anushka preparing for a shot, while another shows her surrounded by crew members. A third picture shows a masked Prosit Roy giving her direction.

Also read |Anushka Sharma shares new still from Jhulan Goswani biopic Chakda Xpress: ‘A story that needs to be told’

Anushka collaborated with the filmmaker on the horror movie Pari, and later on the crime drama series Paatal Lok, which she produced. Anushka recently announced that she will be handing over the reigns of her production house to her brother, as she focuses on her acting career.

Anushka Sharma and director Prosit Roy on the set of Chakda XPress.

Incidentally, the first-ever glimpse of the project were similar paparazzi photos of Anushka filming an announcement video for the movie. The video was unveiled back in January this year, and teased Anushka’s performance in the film.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
It’s time to put the World in the World CupPremium
It’s time to put the World in the World Cup
The path to deterrence: Arihant SLBM launch a significant step towards st...Premium
The path to deterrence: Arihant SLBM launch a significant step towards st...
‘Whatever we’ve done or do in 2022 can only bring inflation down in mid-2...Premium
‘Whatever we’ve done or do in 2022 can only bring inflation down in mid-2...
ExplainSpeaking: Reading Global Hunger Index and Indian govt’s responsePremium
ExplainSpeaking: Reading Global Hunger Index and Indian govt’s response

Chakda ‘XPress comes on the heels of a similar sports drama about the Indian women’s cricket team starring Taapsee Pannu. Shabaash Mithu focused on the life and career of champion Mithali Raj, and was a major bomb at the box office. Another biopic of a leading Indian sports star — Parineeti Chopra’s Saina — also failed to perform commercially. On the other hand, the MS Dhoni biopic starring Sushant Singh Rajput was a big box office success.

This is Anushka’s first film since 2018’s Zero. She took some time off after the birth of her daughter, Vamika.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 18-10-2022 at 11:04:38 am
Next Story

NIA carries out raids in 3 states to probe nexus between terrorists, gangsters, drug smugglers

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Sanjay Kapoor cuts a grand photo-cake in Dubai on 60th birthday
Sanjay Kapoor cuts a grand photo-cake in Dubai on 60th birthday
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 18: Latest News
Advertisement