Chak De! India girls reunite again for Tanya Abrol’s wedding, see inside pictures

Chak De! India fame Tanya Abrol has tied the knot with her boyfriend Aashish Verma. The actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a beautiful picture with Aashish and wrote ‘Presenting Mr and Mrs.’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanya Abrol (@tanyaabrol)

Television actor Abhinav Shukla gave a shout out to Tanya and posted stunning pictures featuring Tanya and his wife Rubina Dilaik. In the pictures, Tanya was all dolled up in her wedding lehenga and Abhinav wrote in the caption, “We have spent seasons under the same sun, you are younger but sensible & i am more fun. The highs & lows the journey flows.. you been a sister a friend a support @tanyaabrol so happy to see you as a bride & that Glow.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhinav Shukla (@ashukla09)

The Chak De! India team, who had recently reunited at Chitrashi Rawat’s wedding, were once again clicked together at Tanya’s wedding. Seema Azmi treated her fans with inside pictures featuring Shilpa Shukla, Vidya Malavade, Chitrashi, Aarya Menon and Shubhi Mehta.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seema Azmi (@seema_azmi)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seema Azmi (@seema_azmi)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seema Azmi (@seema_azmi)

In one of the videos, Tanya is seen dancing with the Chak De girls. Tanya made a stylish bride at the Haldi ceremony and she struck a pose with the bridesmaids.

Tanya made her Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan’s Chak De! India. She essayed the role of Balbir Kaur in the film.