Chak De India actor Ramakant Dayama passes away at 69

Veteran actor Ramakant Dayama, best known for appearing in films like Chak De India, Crew, Paa, among others, passed away on Tuesday, May 26. He was 69. He was also known for appearing in web series like Made in Heaven, Farzi, Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story. Ramakant was the father of actor Yashaswini Dayama, who is best known for shows like Adulting, Delhi Crime, Bandish Bandits, among others. Ramakant passed away following a prolonged illness.

Ramakant’s colleague, Shubhangi Sanjeev Latkar, took to social media to share the news of his demise. Alongside a heartfelt note, Shubhangi also shared a video of Ramakant dancing joyfully to Shammi Kapoor’s dance number “An evening in Paris.”

She shared, “Today, we lost a truly beautiful soul… and I am simply speechless. Ramakant Daima was not just a dear friend and family friend to me, but someone I deeply admired and respected. Full of life, warmth, and energy. He truly knew how to enjoy life despite every challenge. A spontaneous dancer, a soulful singer, a brilliant actor, and for me, a wise advisor whose words always carried meaning. He may have looked tiny in appearance, but he was one of the strongest and most courageous people I have known. Though we all knew he had been unwell for many months, somewhere in the heart, one never stops hoping…”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shubhangi Sanjeev Latkar (@shubhangi.latkar.official)

She added, “We had so many unfinished plans. After years, I had truly wished to work with him again. We had decided to do a beautiful Hindi play together. When I requested him, he smiled and said, ‘Let me get well soon.’ We had even planned to present selected beautiful poems together on stage. That dream, too, now remains unfinished… Some losses leave behind a silence that words fail to express. Today feels like one of those days. You will be deeply missed, Ramakant ji. Your warmth, your courage, your art, and your beautiful spirit will always remain alive in our hearts. May your soul rest in peace. 🙏”

Cine and TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) also shared a note in his memory. A part of their note read, “His dedication, wisdom, and contribution to the artist community will always be remembered with deep respect and gratitude. He leaves behind a legacy of integrity, warmth, and service that touched countless lives within the industry.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yashaswini R Dayama 🌝 (@yashaswinidayama)

Ramakant was last seen in Kajol-starrer web series The Trial.

(With inputs from ANI)