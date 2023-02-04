Team Chak De! India reunites for Chitrashi Rawat’s wedding with Dhruvaditya Bhagwanani. See photos, videos

Chak De! India actor Chitrashi Rawat tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Dhruvaditya Bhagwanani on Saturday in Chhattisgarh. The pre-wedding festivities included mehandi, haldi and a cocktail party. Chitrashi gave a sneak-peek of the celebrations on her Instagram stories and the actor was also seen dancing her way to the mandap.

Chitrashi’s wedding also marked the reunion of the Chak De! India actors as a large part of the cast was clicked at the wedding. Shilpa Shukla, Vidya Malvade, Tanya Abrol, Shubhi Mehta and Seema Azmi among others were seen having a gala time at the wedding. Apart from them, television actors Delnaaz Irani and Moonmoon Banerjee were also present at the ceremony.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VidyaMMalavade (@vidyamalavade)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prapti Roy Bhagat (@lifeof_chupsy)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Himanshu ASHOK Malhotra (@himanshuashokmalhotra)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Moon Banerrjee (@moonbanerrjee)

Delnaaz shared a video from the cocktail party and wrote, “The sheer joy of dancing at your friend’s wedding will never be matched, so much so that we danced till 3 am.” For the wedding, Chitrashi was seen donning a golden lehenga with heavy accessories and Dhruvaditya also choose a golden sherwani.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Delnaaz irani (@officialdelnaazirani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Delnaaz irani (@officialdelnaazirani)

According to reports, Chitrashi and Dhruvaditya met on the sets of Premmayee. Talking about her fiance, Chitrashi previously told Etimes, “Dhruv is from Raipur (Chhattisgarh) and we are getting married in Bilaspur. It will be an afternoon wedding. There will be a haldi, mehndi, and cocktail ceremony a day prior when we will also exchange rings.” Chitrashi also said that they initially wanted a simple court marriage but then their families got involved and told them ‘yeh sab ek hi baar hoti hai’ (all of this happens only once).