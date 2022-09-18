Chahatt Khanna reacts to speculation about her association with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, calls it ‘twisted’: ‘It makes no sense…’

While Jacqueline Fernandez continues to face interrogation about the Rs 200 crore money laundering case concerning Sukesh Chandrasekhar, TV personalities Chahatt Khanna and and Nikki Tamboli are also under scrutiny. Recently, there were reports that the two actors met him at Tihar jail. Chahatt has reacted to this speculation and called it a ‘twisted’ portrayal of reality.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Chahatt expressed that she wonders why she needs to indulge in clarification at all. “It makes no sense right now (as the case is still on). It is not the time when I should or I need to clarify myself,” she said, adding that she will provide a justification when the time is right. “I will definitely talk, not to defend myself, but to reveal what actually happened. Right now, what the media knows is just half of the whole story,” she added. She said that if she opens up about it, the ‘whole Chinese whisper game’ will begin and hence, she prefers to stay quiet.

Chahatt added, “If people draw conclusions without hearing my side of story, I can’t get bothered by it. They don’t know the reality. They can say or believe anything they want. They have all the right to do so. Right now, my family and I are just laughing reading all the reports ke kya hai aur kya nikal ke aa raha.” Asked if she plans to hire a lawyer, she believes that doing so will just reinforce the negative perceptions people have about her. She said that the speculation is ‘really twisted’.

Last week, both Nora Fatehi and Jacqueline Fernandez were grilled regarding their alleged links to conman Sukesh Chandrasekar. Apparently, Nora was given 25-30 questions during the five hours and was questioned alongside her brother-in-law Bobby and Sukesh’s aide Pinky Irani (53), who is also an accused in the case. “She was questioned earlier too but there were a few unanswered things. The main reason is the common link between her and Fernandez. Both the actresses were introduced to Sukesh by Irani,” an officer had said. The ED has claimed that both Jacqueline and Nora received expensive gifts from Sukesh, who extorted crores from several people, including former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh’s wife Aditi Singh.