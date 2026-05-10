Celina Jaitly claims husband Peter Haag is radicalising her sons at an ‘undisclosed location’

Actor Celina Jaitly is currently making headlines over her ongoing divorce battle with husband Peter Haag and the custody dispute involving their three children. Amid the emotional turmoil, she shared a heartfelt note along with an emotional video on social media, revealing that she is currently unable to meet or speak to her children.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Celina shared a video which she captioned, “I have no option but to share these videos. I lost my children the day I chose to leave Austria to protect my dignity, my children, & my brother. In the early hours of the morning, with the help of neighbours, I quietly escaped what I had experienced as systematic oppression, isolation, emotional abuse, humiliation & fear.”

The actor added, “Because I filed legal proceedings in India to access the only roof above my head, my own home, purchased with my own money in 2004, & because I sought legal help for my brother detained in the Middle East, my children were blocked from speaking with me. Despite joint custody arrangements & subsisting orders of the Austrian Family Court, I am presently denied communication with my 3 children.”

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Celina Jaitly further revealed that she hasn’t communicated with her kids, because they have been ‘brainwashed’ against her. “My children have been moved to an undisclosed location & are being brainwashed & radicalised against their own mother & her faith in Hinduism by my husband & his father. 2 weeks ago, during my divorce hearings in Austria, I stood outside my own home… broken… remembering the love, devotion, sacrifices & unconditional care with which I raised my family. Despite undertakings before the court, my children were not brought back. The only child I got to hold… was my departed angel, Shamsher,” the actor wrote.

The note further read, “In early September, I was served divorce papers under the pretext of receiving what I believed was a gift for our 15th wedding anniversary. Thereafter, despite years of abuse I repeatedly,, sought an amicable separation, prioritizing only the welfare of our children. Those efforts were met with demands relating to my premarital assets, coercion, intimidation, & attempts to strip me of my freedom, dignity & independence. All I ever asked for… was my children… & what I myself contributed to this marriage, my own hard earned money, my own assets, my own sacrifices.”

“Everything was taken from me over 15 years of marriage. Today, I am left with a broken heart… & a place beside my departed son’s grave where I cry, pray & gather strength. This… is Mother’s Day for me. But I am the daughter of Maa Mahalalitha Ambika, Maa Kali, & Maa Durga. I now return to India to fight for my children, my dignity, truth & justice,” Celina concluded.

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For the unversed, Celina Jaitly recently initiated criminal proceedings against her husband, Peter Haag, by filing a First Information Report (FIR) at Versova Police Station. The FIR, registered on Friday by the Mumbai Police, accuses Haag of cruelty, physical assault, criminal intimidation, and sustained harassment. The case has been filed under Sections 85, 115(2), 351(2), and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. Mumbai Police have also issued a Look Out Circular against Haag after alleging that he failed to cooperate with the ongoing investigation.

Disclaimer: The following personal account contains sensitive themes regarding a child custody dispute, allegations of emotional abuse, and the loss of a child. This content is shared for informational purposes and reflects the personal experiences and claims of the individual involved, which have not been independently verified. It should not be taken as legal or psychological advice; readers facing similar family or legal hardships are encouraged to consult with qualified professionals for guidance.