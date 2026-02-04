‘An 18-month-long battle’: Celina Jaitly on Delhi HC order allowing lawyers to represent brother detained in Dubai

Actor Celina Jaitly on Tuesday welcomed the Delhi High Court’s order permitting the appointment of a UAE-based legal firm to represent her brother, Major (retd.) Vikrant Jaitly, who has been detained in Dubai for the past 18 months, calling the decision a restoration of his dignity and a major step forward in the long-running legal battle.

Speaking to ANI, Celina Jaitly said that the Delhi High Court’s order has allowed advocates from Almarri Partners in the UAE to represent Major Jaitly and has brought renewed hope to her family after months of uncertainty.

“This has been an 18-month-long battle for us. Today, after 18 months, my brother and our country’s soldiers finally has his dignity given back to him. The Justice kindly passed the order for Almarri Partners and advocates in the UAE to represent Major Vikrant Kumar Jaitly…We want to bring him back, and I’m sure now things will move in a very positive direction and very fast,” she said.

Her counsel, advocate Raghav Kacker, described the order as “very positive” and significant for the defence of Major Jaitly. He said the Delhi High Court had directed the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to appoint a lawyer identified by the family in Dubai. He further explained that the appointment letter would enable the legal team to obtain a power of attorney from Major Jaitly and to initiate an appropriate defence.

“We have got a really good order from the Delhi High Court. The Justice has agreed to direct the MEA to appoint a lawyer we had found in Dubai. who has agreed to represent Vikrant. This is very important because that appointment letter will now enable them to get a power of attorney from Vikrant and initiate a proper defence for Vikrant, and we are very hopeful, especially after the deal that has happened between India and the UAE, that we will secure a very quick release for our soldier,” Kacker said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Delhi High Court directed the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to issue an order to a legal firm, Al Maree Partners, to represent Celina Jaitly’s brother, Major (retd.) Vikrant Jaitly in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The law firm is ready to handle the matter free of cost. Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav issued the direction on the petition of Bollywood actor Celina Jaitly. The High Court said that if there is an impediment in issuing the order, mention it in an affidavit.

The next date is February 10. Her brother has been detained in the UAE for the last 18 months. The name of the firm was suggested by her counsel, Raghav Kacker, with assistance from Advocates Madhav Agrawal and Suradhish Vats. It was submitted that the legal firm is willing to represent Major (Retd.) Vikrant Jaitly is provided free of charge (pro bono).

They have obtained the details of the case independently. The submissions were opposed by the counsel for the MEA. It was stated that the firm’s name is included in the list of four legal firms suggested by Vikrant Jaitly. It was also stated that Vikrant Jaitly told embassy officials that the decision to engage a legal firm would be made by his wife, Charu Jaitly.

Her counsel opposed and argued that the respondents are suppressing the fact that transpired in the email. He doesn’t want to talk to his wife, Celina’s counsel submitted.