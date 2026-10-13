Celina Jaitly recalls ‘begging’ husband for amicable separation: ‘Lara Dutta is witness’

No Entry fame Celina Jaitly has always been outspoken about her relationship issues with estranged husband, Austrian businessman Peter Haag. After her separation and shift to India, she opened up about her strained marriage, alleging domestic violence against her husband in their divorce case. Now, the actor posted photos of her children on social media, and recalled ‘begging’ Haag for an amicable separation, but facing denial. She also revealed how actress Lara Dutta was one of the witnesses to her dedication towards her family.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Celina Jaitly revisited the past year since she had arrived in Mumbai after separating from Peter Haag. “1 year ago, on 12th Oct, I arrived in Mumbai with a ticket booked on a credit card & 1 suitcase: files, my late ma’s saree & heartbreak. Most difficult decision of my life! In early Sept 2025, I was driven to the post office for what I believed was our 15th wedding anniversary gift. It was a divorce notice,” she wrote.

The actor further revealed that when she asked for an amicable separation, she was asked to work as a cleaner to take care of her legal fees. “At our first hearing.. The judge gave us until Nov to work towards an amicable separation. I begged my husband: “I promise I will not tell the court about ur abuse & trauma. Let us separate amicably for the children… For my brother… how will I pay for litigation?” “Speak to my lawyers.” I was told to work as a cleaner if I ran short of legal fees. 15 years of marriage & 4 children. Was this the same man?” she wrote.

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‘Couldn’t leave Austria after divorce’

Celina continued, “Next day, a legal notice claimed all my premarital assets. I was told I could not leave Austria after divorce if I wanted access to my children. I had no access to our Austrian accounts & discovered efforts to sell my premarital assets in India. My brother’s situation weighed heavily too. Under constant surveillance, my scolding the children for silly things started being recorded to portray me as mentally unsound, incapable mother. How could I bring my children into uncertainty in India, barred from my own home?”

Speaking about her children, she claimed that the other party is making continued efforts to brainwash her children. “With my Austrian neighbours’ help, I left at 1 a.m. I spent a week in a hotel, speaking to my children on Zoom & phone calls. The day I went to court to reclaim my premarital assets, all contact was severed. One twin messaged that their father was screaming that I had abandoned them. A year later, efforts continue to take away my joint custody. My children being brainwashed alienated & moved continuously through Austrian jurisdictions.”

‘Lara Dutta was my witness’

Celina Jaitly also reiterated her love for her children. “My witnesses include former UN chief global issues, Lara Dutta, a constant visitor in UAE our children a month apart; my Dubai neighbours TV star Dimpy Ganguly; the German head of the parent-teacher group GISS, Canadian Pakistani pediatrician; my British gynaecologist & neighbour; Austrian doctors & all my village neighbours. They stand witness for my motherhood & dedication to my family & children,” she wrote.

“Yet I await justice. This is the story of a mother who continues to fight…,” the actor concluded her note. In the post, Celina was seen posing with her older twins, Winston and Viraaj, who were born in 2012, and her younger son, Arthur, born in 2017. Arthur’s twin Shamsher died after birth due to a heart problem. Celina and Peter Haag tied the knot in Hyderabad in 2010. The actor filed for divorce in Mumbai, in November 2025.