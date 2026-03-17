Celina Jaitly reacts as Delhi HC closes her plea after detained brother opts for wife as legal representative: ‘My duty to ensure his protection’

The Delhi High Court on Monday closed the petition filed by actress Celina Jaitly after reportedly noting that her brother, Vikrant Jaitly, a retired Army officer, who is currently detained in the United Arab Emirates, does not wish to communicate with her. Following the court’s decision, Celina took to Instagram to express gratitude to government authorities and reiterated that her only concern is the safety and well-being of her brother.

In her post, she wrote: “Gratitude to the Hon’ble Court & Government of India. Today was the last hearing of my writ petition in front of the Hon’ble High Court of Delhi.” She added that, in the absence of their parents, she felt it was her responsibility to ensure that her brother was not left unsupported: “I had approached the Hon’ble Court out of deep concern for the safety, security & well-being of my brother, Maj Vikrant Kumar Jaitly. He is in a foreign nation & as his sister, especially in the absence of our parents, I felt it was my duty to ensure that he was not left without protection or support.”

Acknowledging her own personal challenges, she emphasized that her concern for her brother remained a priority: “I am myself navigating extremely difficult personal circumstances, including ongoing matrimonial proceedings, yet my concern for my brother’s welfare compelled me to seek judicial intervention.” Celina also thanked the Ministry of External Affairs for their involvement, noting the reassurance it provided: “Today, I am grateful that before the Hon’ble Court, the Ministry of External Affairs has informed that they have had multiple legal accesses to him & are moving forward to ensure proper legal representation & his well-being. This gives me a sense of relief & reassurance that the Government of India is standing by one of its soldiers.”

She concluded her post with a message of care: “My only intention has always been his safety, dignity & fair treatment.”

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Court Proceedings and Petition Details

According to PTI, Celina had approached the Delhi High Court seeking help from the Ministry of External Affairs to facilitate communication with her brother, who as she said in her petition was “illegally abducted and detained” in the UAE since September 6, 2024. She had also requested directions to ensure that he received proper legal assistance and regular updates on his welfare.

During Monday’s hearing, the court noted that the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi had met Vikrant Jaitly nine times since his detention. Consular access typically includes welfare checks and facilitation of legal resources but does not override local laws. However, the detainee had conveyed that decisions regarding his legal representation should be made by his wife, not his sister. Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav asked the petitioner’s counsel, “What right do you have now?”

The court’s order stated: “There is no reason to keep the writ petition pending. It is accordingly disposed of. The respondent shall continue to remain in touch with Mr. Jaitly and provide all legal representation as may be available in law.”

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Who is Vikrant Jaitly?

As reported by Indian Express in November last year, Vikrant had been living in UAE since 2016 and was employed with Matiti Group, which is engaged in trading, consultancy and risk-management services. He has been detained in the UAE for over a year. A retired Indian Army officer, he also served on a UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon.

Upon learning of the detention, as reported by Bar & Bench, Celina lodged a complaint through the Union government’s ‘MADAD Portal’ (Online Consular Services Management System). Alleging that no updates were provided, she approached the court. She also claimed that her efforts to secure assistance from the Indian Embassy in the UAE and the Consulate in Dubai had been unsuccessful. Following the court hearing and clarification of Vikrant’s position, the petition was closed.

About Celina Jaitly

Celina Jaitly is a Bollywood actress, crowned Femina Miss India 2001 and fourth runner-up at Miss Universe 2001. She is known for films such as No Entry, Apna Sapna Money Money, Golmaal Returns, and Thank You.

Legal processes and detention laws vary by country; individuals facing such situations should seek qualified legal counsel and consular support.”