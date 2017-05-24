Celina Jaitly pregnant with twins again, says ‘we are the chosen one’

Celina Jaitley with her husband Peter Haag and her sons Winston and Viraj. Celina Jaitley with her husband Peter Haag and her sons Winston and Viraj.

Actress Celina Jaitly is expecting twins with her hotelier husband Peter Haag, who are due in October, this year. The 35-year-old actress is already a mother to five-year-old twin sons, Winston and Viraaj. Celina, who has entered her second trimester, says they were “initially shocked” when they got to know they were pregnant with twins again.

“Doctor was doing an ultrasound and Peter asked the doctor if its twins this time too. The doctor said yes and we both were initially shocked,” Celina told PTI in an exclusive interview over the phone from Dubai. “We were exhilarated because the first thing that came to our mind was that we are the chosen ones. We are God fearing and we feel God chooses special people to be parents of multiple children.”Both Celina and Peter love kids and are aware of the challenges of being parents. The No Entry actress says, “My mother always advised me that there is no perfect way to be a mother and father, but there are a million ways to be a good parent.

“I have always believed there are no rules to be a parent. My husband is 100 percent involved in the pregnancy and we both take our responsibilities seriously as parents.” Celina says motherhood has helped her discover a lot about herself.

“I feel more patient, complete and sexier than ever. I have more respect for mothers.” Celina will soon visit India to shoot for an ad campaign.”I am back to work and I will be back to India to shoot for an ad campaign. I am also working on a book which will be out next year,” she says.

Celina Jaitly was last seen in Anees Bazmee’s Thank You, which although was not reviewed well, but had earned fair money. She had also appeared in a Kannada film Shrimathi in 2011.

