Celina Jaitly on defamation notice from husband: ‘I will not be intimidated into silence’

Actor and former Miss India Celina Jaitly, who has filed for divorce from Peter Haag on grounds of domestic violence and cruelty, has reacted to defamation notices sent by her estranged husband and father-in-law.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Friday, Celina shared a long note, claiming that it is an attempt to intimidate and silence her. “PUBLIC STATEMENT IN RESPONSE TO RECENT LEGAL NOTICES BY MY ESTRANGED HUSBAND AND HIS FATHER,” the caption under the post read.

In the post, Celina Jaitly wrote, “Two legal notices have recently been sent to me by my estranged husband Peter & his father Wolfgang Haag, threatening to sue me for defamation. A response has aptly been submitted through my legal representatives, advocates at Karanjawala & Co.”

ALSO READ | Celina Jaitly claims husband Peter Haag is radicalising her sons at an ‘undisclosed location’

She continued, “In my view, these notices are an attempt to divert attention from police complaints, lookout notices, allegations of violence, documented evidence before the competent authorities & pending before the courts. Speaking about my lived experiences & pursuing lawful remedies is not defamation.”

‘I remain without contact with my children’

Celina Jaitly further claimed that her in-laws and husband were happy to take advantage of public spotlight until it served their interests and showed them in a positive light. “For years, publicity involving our family was actively embraced, including Peter’s participation in magazine covers, interviews, articles featuring our children & me until it suited his own interests. It is therefore ironic that when I began speaking about my own experiences, legal battles, concerns as a mother & pursuit of justice, I was met with legal notices instead of answers.”

Furthermore, Celina clarified that her public statements were made due to concerns for her children and their well-being. The actor wrote, “Let me be clear: These are my children too. I am their mother & they are the reason I continue this fight. I have consistently supported joint custody & amicable divorce. Yet despite court orders, I remain without contact with my children just because I chose to fight for my rights. Consistent efforts are being made to remove me from my role as my children’s mother. My public appeals arose from concerns about my children’s removal from the marital residence & the possibility of them being moved outside the jurisdiction of the Austrian & Indian courts without my knowledge or consent. As a mother with joint custody, I believed it is both my right & responsibility to raise those concerns.”

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She continued, “I have long felt subjected to pressure, intimidation & attacks on my rights living in a remote Austrian village, specifically as a woman who lost both her parents. All evidence is has been placed infront Of competent authorities And honourable courts across justisdictions. What appears to trouble some is not that I have spoken, but that I have refused to remain silent. I had the courage to leave, stand up for myself, seek the return of what I believe is rightfully mine, Protect my relationship with my children & pursue justice through lawful means. I believe efforts are now being made to discredit, intimidate & silence me.”

ALSO READ | ‘I have to choose which battle to fight, and my brother takes priority right now’: Celina Jaitly on separation from her children and brother’s UAE detention

‘I will not be intimidated into silence’

While concluding the post, Celina Jaitly once again slammed her estranged husband Peter and her father-in-law. “The image of a 50-year-old man & his 75-year-old father (recently on his new third marriage) joining forces to issue legal threats against a woman without anyone to turn to.. after she gathered courage to contend years of abuse & the forced transfer of her premarital assets, just at the moment she sought relief before competent courts, speaks for itself. I will not be intimidated into silence for speaking about my experiences or seeking the legal remedies available to me. I am fighting with evidence & have full faith in the judicial systems of India & Austria.”

Celina Jaitly married Austrian entrepreneur and hotelier Peter Haag in 2011. The couple welcomed twin boys in 2012 and another set of twins in 2017. However, one of the newborns passed away shortly after birth due to a heart condition. In November 2025, Celina filed a case against Peter under the Domestic Violence Act, alleging that she had been subjected to years of domestic abuse.

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Disclaimer: This report contains allegations of domestic violence, cruelty, and ongoing legal disputes regarding child custody and asset division. It is intended strictly for informational and entertainment purposes and does not constitute legal or professional advice. Readers experiencing personal or family distress are encouraged to seek guidance from qualified professionals or legal counsel.