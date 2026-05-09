Celina Jaitly files FIR against husband Peter Haag over alleged abuse and harassment, police issue lookout notice

Celina Jaitly has initiated criminal proceedings against her husband, Peter Haag, by filing a First Information Report (FIR) at Versova Police Station. The FIR, registered on Friday by the Mumbai Police, accuses Haag of cruelty, physical assault, criminal intimidation, and sustained harassment. The case has been filed under Sections 85, 115(2), 351(2), and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

The latest legal action marks a significant escalation in the ongoing dispute between the couple, which has already seen proceedings under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005. According to reports by ANI, Mumbai Police have also issued a Look Out Circular against Haag after alleging that he failed to cooperate with the ongoing investigation.

Jaitly had already been in the spotlight over the past several months due to another personal battle involving her brother, who has reportedly been detained in the UAE for security-related reasons. However, the actor once again made headlines after approaching the Judicial Magistrate First Class court in Andheri, Mumbai, last year with allegations of domestic violence against Haag.

According to court documents, Jaitly sought interim and ex parte relief under Section 23 of the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005. She reportedly sought damages amounting to Rs 50 crore, along with additional compensation for what she described as the loss of income opportunities and property-related claims. The case was verified by the court, and a legal notice was issued to Haag in December last year.

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In her complaint, Jaitly alleged that Haag systematically restricted her professional opportunities and prevented her from working under various pretexts, thereby depriving her of financial independence and personal dignity. She further claimed that during a period of intense emotional vulnerability — following the death of her newborn child and the loss of both her parents within a short span — Haag pressured her into transferring ownership of her Mumbai residence to his name.

The actor has also accused her husband of subjecting her to prolonged emotional, physical, sexual, verbal, and financial abuse throughout their marriage. According to her allegations, the situation eventually became so severe that she was compelled to leave their home in Austria and return to India without her children. Since then, she claims she has been denied meaningful access to them.

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Recently, Jaitly shared an emotional video from Austria in which she stated that the only place she was able to visit freely was the resting site of her late son, Shamsher. She also alleged that her three surviving children remained inaccessible to her despite repeated efforts.

Celina Jaitly married Peter Haag in 2010 in Mumbai in a Hindu ceremony attended by close friends and family members. The couple are parents to three children — Viraaj, Winston, and Arthur.