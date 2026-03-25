Celina Jaitly pens emotional note for sons Winston and Viraaj on 14th birthday: ‘Until mama holds you again…’

Last year, actress Celina Jaitly announced separation from her hotelier husband Peter Haag. She had accused Peter of domestic violence and also revealed how he had to escape from her home in the middle of the night, leaving her kids behind. Celina also got emotional on several occasions about not being able to speak with her children. Now, on her sons Winston and Viraaj’s 14th birthday, Celina once again penned an emotional note.
Celina Jaitly’s note for her sons
Celina Jaitly posted a heartwarming wish for her twins on their 14th birthday. She wrote on Instagram, “Happy 14th, my darling Winston & Viraaj. I never imagined that I would not be able to be there… that I would not have heard your voices or seen your faces for so many months leading up to your 14th birthday. A mother goes through so much to bring her children into this world, to nurture them, to love them every single day… just like my mother did for me. Today, I feel that truth in every breath I take. I would do everything all over again a million times just to have you placed in my arms again…”
“Winston, Viraaj, Arthu & Shamsher, you will always be my greatest treasures & my highest achievements in life. God blessed me with the privilege of being your mother & I will carry that blessing with pride, no matter where I am. Winston & Viraaj, thank you for choosing me to be your mama. I am so deeply proud of you for your kindness, your compassion, your love, your beautiful sense of humor & the incredible young men you are becoming. I hope this message travels across every distance. I hope the universe allows our hearts to connect today. My love will reach you. My prayers will reach you,” the note further read.
Celina also added, “I hope you receive my letters & my gifts that I sent you. I hope I will get to see you today & speak to you today. Remember this always: your lives are limitless. Everything you dream of, you can achieve. Whatever goodness life gives you, pass it on. Until mama holds you again… be safe, be strong & know that everything I am doing is for our future so that we can be together again as a family. Mama loves you beyond this world.”
Celina Jaitly’s divorce case
In November last year, actress Celina Jaitly had accused her Austrian husband Peter Haad of verbal and physical abuse. She had even said that Peter had blocked access to her three children after she left their home. According to an earlier report in SCREEN, Celina had alleged her husband of severe emotional, physical, verbal, and financial abuse, to the extent that she was ‘forced to flee’ their home in Austria in the middle of the night and return to India on October 11, leaving her three children behind.
In her petition, Celina had also accused Peter of making racial remarks against her and how he had forced Celina to transfer their Mumbai home to his name. The actress had accused her husband, Peter Haag, of a lot of things.
Celina married Peter in a private ceremony at her Mumbai residence in 2011. The couple has three children, twins Viraaj and Winston, born in 2012, and their son Arthur, born in 2017. On the work front, Celina Jaitly has appeared in films such as No Entry, Golmaal Returns, Janasheen, Apna Sapna Money Money, and Thank You, among others.
DISCLAIMER: This article covers sensitive themes of domestic conflict, emotional distress, and legal separation involving minors. The details provided, including allegations of abuse and restricted parental access, are based on social media posts and previously reported claims which have not been independently verified. These narratives reflect a deeply personal and ongoing legal situation; readers are advised to maintain an objective perspective.
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
Experience & Career
Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments.
Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include:
Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles.
OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres.
Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends.
Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community.
Authoritativeness & Trust
With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More