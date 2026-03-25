Celina Jaitly pens emotional note for sons Winston and Viraaj on 14th birthday: ‘Until mama holds you again…’

Last year, actress Celina Jaitly announced separation from her hotelier husband Peter Haag. She had accused Peter of domestic violence and also revealed how he had to escape from her home in the middle of the night, leaving her kids behind. Celina also got emotional on several occasions about not being able to speak with her children. Now, on her sons Winston and Viraaj’s 14th birthday, Celina once again penned an emotional note.

Celina Jaitly’s note for her sons

Celina Jaitly posted a heartwarming wish for her twins on their 14th birthday. She wrote on Instagram, “Happy 14th, my darling Winston & Viraaj. I never imagined that I would not be able to be there… that I would not have heard your voices or seen your faces for so many months leading up to your 14th birthday. A mother goes through so much to bring her children into this world, to nurture them, to love them every single day… just like my mother did for me. Today, I feel that truth in every breath I take. I would do everything all over again a million times just to have you placed in my arms again…”