Celina Jaitly breaks down in Austria at son’s grave, says husband denying access to kids

Actor Celina Jaitly has opened up about what she describes as one of the most painful phases of her life, revealing that she has been separated from her children for over a year amid an ongoing divorce and custody battle with her husband, Peter Haag. The actress recently shared an emotional video from Austria, where she had travelled for divorce proceedings. In the clip, Celina is seen visiting the grave of her late son Shamsher, cleaning it and decorating it with flowers, candles and a toy car. The video also captured the actress breaking down in tears.

Sharing the video on social media, Celina revealed that despite travelling to Austria for court hearings, she was allegedly denied access to her three surviving children. She said the only child she was able to “meet” during the trip was her late son Shamsher.

“I had no option but to share this devastating video to show the world my trauma as a mother. The last few weeks were the most difficult of my life. I was in Austria for my divorce hearing. Despite an undertaking before an Austrian judge, my children, who were removed to an undisclosed location, were not brought back to the marital residence. The only child I got to meet was my son Shamsher, who passed away some time back,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Celina Jaitly (@celinajaitlyofficial)

Celina further reflected on the sacrifices she claims to have made for her marriage and family over the years. According to the actress, she left behind her career, home and family in India to support her husband’s professional life across different countries.

“This is the heartbreaking story of a mother who has done everything for her children from the day they were born. I left my country, my parents and my work, and moved from India to Dubai, Singapore, Austria, back to Dubai, and Austria again — all to support my husband’s career. I single-handedly raised my children while standing firmly behind his ambitions, relocations and dreams,” she shared.

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The actress also alleged that she endured abuse and gradually lost her assets during the course of the marriage. She claimed that every attempt at reaching an amicable separation had been met with “unreasonable demands” related to her premarital assets.

“Despite joint custody and a subsisting order of the Austrian Family Court, I am presently denied any communication with my three children, and I am heartbroken,” Celina stated. She further alleged that there had been repeated interference in her communication with the children, including what she described as “brainwashing and intimidation” against her.

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Providing more context about the breakdown of the marriage, Celina said she was served divorce papers in September while accompanying her husband to collect a gift that had allegedly been ordered for their 15th wedding anniversary.

“In early September, I was served a divorce notice by my husband on the pretext of receiving a gift ordered for our 15th wedding anniversary at the local post office,” she wrote.

The actress concluded her note by stating that she would continue fighting both for her children and for her brother, Vikrant Jaitly, who is reportedly detained in the United Arab Emirates since September 2024 over allegations linked to national security.

Celina had previously revealed that she initiated divorce proceedings against Peter Haag in November last year after accusing him of severe domestic abuse. Since then, she has frequently used social media to share updates about her custody battle and legal struggles. She tied the knot with Peter Haag in 2011.

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DISCLAIMER: This article touches on sensitive themes of emotional trauma, domestic distress, and the loss of a child. If you are experiencing similar challenges or emotional hardship, please know that support is available. We encourage you to prioritize your well-being and seek guidance from qualified professionals or reach out to dedicated support services.

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