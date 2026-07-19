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Celina Jaitly announces comeback film amid legal battle with estranged husband
Actor Celina Jaitly has announced her comeback film Sister Nibedita, amid the legal battle with estranged husband Peter Haag.
Celina Jaitly, known for films like No Entry, Golmaal Returns, and Thank You, has announced her comeback to acting with a film. She will feature in the upcoming movie Sister Nivedit.
Taking to her X handle, Celina wrote, “Dear all…. It’s difficult but I have no other option but to return to my craft because that is what I do best and that is what will perhaps rescue me from whatever life has thrown my way. I hope to have your love and support in this journey and remain grateful to all who are standing by me and helping me get through these difficult times.”
The actor further added, “Thank you Filmfare Middle East & CEO Kris Ankem for July 2026 over ACHIEVERS FILMFARE MIDDLE EAST as i prepare to return to cinema with Magnum opus SISTER NIBEDITA. This is not my comeback. This is my homecoming through one of India’s greatest daughters.”
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Talking about her return to acting, Celina said, “I will next be seen in the magnum opus Sister Nibedita, directed by Ram Kamal Mukherjee and produced by ARITRA DAS and Sarbani Mukherjee. The film celebrates the extraordinary life of Margaret Elizabeth Noble, the Irish educator who followed Swami Vivekananda to India in 1898 and dedicated her life to India’s education, service and spiritual awakening.”
Celina Jaitly married Austrian entrepreneur and hotelier Peter Haag in 2011. The couple welcomed twin boys in 2012 and another set of twins in 2017. However, one of the newborns passed away shortly after birth due to a heart condition. In November 2025, Celina filed a case against Peter under the Domestic Violence Act, alleging that she had been subjected to years of domestic abuse. The actor has also been completely cut off from her children, despite a joint custody order.
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