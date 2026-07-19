Celina Jaitly announces comeback film amid legal battle with estranged husband

Celina Jaitly, known for films like No Entry, Golmaal Returns, and Thank You, has announced her comeback to acting with a film. She will feature in the upcoming movie Sister Nivedit.

Taking to her X handle, Celina wrote, “Dear all…. It’s difficult but I have no other option but to return to my craft because that is what I do best and that is what will perhaps rescue me from whatever life has thrown my way. I hope to have your love and support in this journey and remain grateful to all who are standing by me and helping me get through these difficult times.”