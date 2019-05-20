Disgusting, classless, cheap: Celebs slam Vivek Oberoi for tweeting meme on Aishwarya Rai

Actor Vivek Oberoi on Monday faced the ire of his colleagues, social media users and women’s groups after tweeting a distasteful meme on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

On Monday morning, Vivek tweeted a collage of three photos of Aishwarya Rai with Salman Khan, Vivek Oberoi and husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya. The meme compared Aishwraya’s relationships to poll results.

Sharing the picture, Vivek Oberoi wrote, “Haha! Creative! No politics here… Just life.” However, the meme was soon termed ‘disgusting, classless and silly’ by many Bollywood celebrities.

Sonam Kapoor was the first celebrity to slam Vivek Oberoi for the meme calling it, “disgusting and classless.” Director Madhur Bhandarkar also tweeted, “Dear @vivekoberoi, never expected such tweet from u. The trolls may go to any extent and make memes but u as a responsible celebrity should be careful of hurting anyone’s dignity. Would request u to apologize and delete the tweet..”

Urmila Matondkar shared on Twitter, “Very disgraceful and in extreme bad taste of #VivekOberoi to put up such a disrespectful post. At least show the decency to pull off the post if not apologise to the lady and her little girl.”

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit wrote on his Twitter account, “Dear @vivekoberoi, this is absolutely distasteful on so many levels. How can U call this cheap remark ‘creative’ in any way? Didn’t expect this from an otherwise cultured person like U.”

KRK posted on his Twitter account, “Bhai @vivekoberoi I can’t believe that you can do it. You know very well that @juniorbachchan is one of the most gentleman in the bollywood. He respects everyone. It’s my personal opinion only.”

Rekha Sharma, the Chairperson of The National Commission for Women of India, also tweeted, “This tweet is absolutely Disgusting, distasteful, and degrading a women. @NCWIndia will be serving notice to @vivekoberoi.”

While The National Commission for Women has already issued a notice to actor Vivek Oberoi asking for an explanation, The Maharashtra State Women’s Commission too will soon send a notice to the actor.

In a video shared on Twitter, Maharashtra State Women’s Commission chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar said, “What he has tweeted cannot be considered as ‘creativity.’ The tweet is disrespectful towards women. He is a responsible actor and we didn’t expect this behaviour from him. We have taken a note of this and will be sending him a notice.”

Meanwhile, BJP leader Nitin Gadkari unveiled a new poster of Vivek Anand Oberoi starrer PM Narendra Modi today.

Directed by Omung Kumar, the Narendra Modi biopic is set to release on May 24.