Celebrity social media videos: Kartik Aaryan, Shilpa Shetty, Ranbir Kapoor and others

From Kartik Aaryan introducing his YouTube channel launch to Ranbir Kapoor talking about his lucky charm, here is a look at all the celebrity videos shared on social media today.

Kartik Aaryan shared a video on Instagram, announcing the launch of his YouTube channel. Along with the video, he wrote, “Every bit of My life belongs to you guys. So here’s welcoming you all into my personal world filled with love, laughter and happiness… Here’s a sneak peek of My Youtube channel- Kartik Aaryan ▶️ Launching Today.”

My good friend, #RanbirKapoor has just sent this sweet video of his lucky charm! Thank you so much mere Sanju! Tell me your lucky charms using the hashtags below! May the luck be with you!#WhatsYourLuckyCharm #TheZoyaFactor pic.twitter.com/Ttd5zQFQXE — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) September 16, 2019

Sonam Kapoor shared a video and wrote, “My good friend, #RanbirKapoor has just sent this sweet video of his lucky charm! Thank you so much mere Sanju! Tell me your lucky charms using the hashtags below! May the luck be with you! #WhatsYourLuckyCharm #TheZoyaFactor.”

Shilpa Shetty shared a yoga video.

Bhumi Pednekar shared this video and wrote, “If this story doesn’t give you goosebumps, then I don’t know what will! Here’s the story of Prakashi Dadi! #SaandKiAankh.”

Here is a video of The Sky is Pink’s cast and crew at Toronto International Film Festival 2019.

In this video, Vaani Kapoor talks about her upcoming film War and preparation for the YRF production venture.

Anupam Kher shared this video with the caption, “A mother is the truest friend we have. #DulariRocks #BittuAndRajuKiMummy #OnTheStreetsOfNYC.”

Ekta Kapoor shared a promo of her web series Mission Over Mars.