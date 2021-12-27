In memoriam: Celebrities who died in 2021

The year 2021 saw us bidding goodbye to many celebrities who breathed their last. The legendary actor Dilip Kumar, popular Hindi television actor Sidharth Shukla and actor Puneeth Rajkumar were among those who passed away. Covid-19’s second wave also took away several known faces.

Bollywood

Shashikala Saigal

Veteran actor Shashikala Om Prakash Saigal died on April 4. She was 88. Popularly known as Shashikala, she played supporting characters in over 100 films including Bimla, Sujata, Aarti, Anupama, Waqt, Gumrah and Khubsoorat, among many others.

Amit Mistry

Actor Amit Mistry died of a heart attack on April 23. He was 47.

Bikramjeet Kanwarpal

The actor passed away due to COVID-19 complications on May 2. He was 52.

Raj Kaushal

Adperson and director Raj Kaushal passed away on June 30 after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was married to Mandira Bedi.

Dilip Kumar

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar passed away on July 7, at the age of 98. The veteran actor was hospitalised due to age-related illnesses. With a storied career, Kumar was one of the pioneers of method acting in the country.

Shravan Rathod

Shravan Rathod of the Nadeem-Shravan composer duo passed away on April 23. He was 66. Shravan was COVID-19 positive and was reported to be in a critical condition.

Rajiv Kapoor

Rajiv Kapoor passed away on February 9 due to a cardiac arrest. He is best remembered for his work in Ram Teri Ganga Maili.

Rinku Singh Nikumbh

Actor Rinku Singh Nikumbh, known for her appearance in Ayushmann Khurrana’s ‘Dream Girl’, passed away due to COVID-19 complications at a hospital in Assam. She was 35.

Vanraj Bhatia

Legendary music composer and National Award winner Vanraj Bhatia, 93, passed away on May 7. He is best known for composing music for films such as Ankur, 36 Chowringhee Lane and TV show Tamas.

Chandrashekhar G. Vaidya

Renowned Bollywood actor-filmmaker of yesteryear Chandrashekhar G died on June 17. He was 97.

Farrukh Jaffer

Actor Farrukh Jaffer, who played Amitabh Bachchan’s wife Fatima Begum in Gulabo Sitabo, passed away on October 15 in Lucknow. She was 88.

Televison

Sidharth Shukla

Sidharth Shukla passed away following a massive heart attack on September 2. The Balika Vadhu fame actor and Bigg Boss 13 winner’s demise came as a shock to his colleagues and admireres.

Surekha Sikri

Veteran actress Surekha Sikri died at the age of 75 after suffering a cardiac arrest. She died on July 16.

Anupam Shyam

Actor Anupam Shyam died in Mumbai on August 8 at the age of 63 of multiple organ failure. The actor had been suffering from kidney ailment for a few years before he passed away.

Ghanshyam Nayak

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Nattu Kaka aka actor Ghanshyam Nayak passed away on October 3 following a long battle with cancer.

Chandrakant Pandya

Actor Chandrakant Pandya, who played Nishad Raj on Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan, passed away on October 5.

Hollywood

Gerry Marsden

Gerry Marsden, lead singer of the British band Gerry and the Pacemakers, died on January 3.

Tanya Roberts

Tanya Roberts, a Charlie’s Angel and a Bond Girl, passed away at 65 on January 4.

Cicely Tyson

Actress Cicely Tyson, the pioneering Black actor who gained an Oscar nomination for her role as the sharecropper’s wife in Sounder, died January 28. She was 96.

Helen McCrory

British actress Helen McCrory, who starred in the television show Peaky Blinders and the Harry Potter movies, died on April 16. She was 52 and had been suffering from cancer.

Regional

Swatilekha Sengupta

Renowned Bengali theatre and film personality Swatilekha Sengupta died on June 16 at the age of 71. She was suffering from kidney ailment.

Sanchari Vijay

Kannada actor Sanchari Vijay passed away on June 15. The National Award Winning actor was 37. He met with an accident and suffered grievous injuries.

Kishore Nandlaskar

Kishore Nandlaskar, who worked in Marathi and Bollywood films, breathed his last on April 20. He was affected with the coronavirus.

Abhilasha Patil

Abhilasha Patil passed away on May 4 after she tested positive for COVID-19. She was 47.

Sriprada

Bollywood and Bhojpuri actor Sriprada passed away due to Covid-19 complications on May 6.

Saranya Sasi

Popular Malayalam film and television actor Saranya Sasi died on August 9 at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, purportedly due to Covid-19 complications. She was 35.

Puneeth Rajkumar

This Kannada superstar died on October 29 2021 due to heart attack. He was 46. Puneeth Rajkumar developed chest pain in the morning and rushed to the hospital after a consultation with family doctor. He died shortly after.