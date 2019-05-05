Celebrities with NaMo: Film personalities come together in support of PM Narendra Modi

A number of film personalities attended a programme on Sunday to extend their support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s bid to come back to power.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj was the chief guest at the programme titled Celebrities with NaMo held at the BJP headquarters, the party said in a statement.

Among those who attended the event were Boney Kapoor, Jaya Prada, Prahlad Kakkar, Poonam Dhillon, Babul Supriyo, Sai Kumar, Babu Mohan, Manoj Tiwari and Kavitha, it added.

Celebrities with Namo in DELHI for a Resilient and New India

Fir Ek baar Modi Sarkar @narendramodi @SushmaSwaraj @SuPriyoBabul @realjayaprada pic.twitter.com/1RU5aRNqrf — Manoj Joshi (@actormanojjoshi) May 5, 2019

Some of them like Jaya Prada and Supriyo are members of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).