Celebrities with NaMo: Film personalities come together in support of PM Narendra Modi

Film personalities like Boney Kapoor, Jaya Prada, Prahlad Kakkar, Poonam Dhillon, Babul Supriyo, Sai Kumar, Babu Mohan, Manoj Tiwari and a few others attended a programme titled Celebrities with NaMo.

The event titled Celebrities with NaMo was held at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi. (Photo: BJP/Twitter)

A number of film personalities attended a programme on Sunday to extend their support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s bid to come back to power.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj was the chief guest at the programme titled Celebrities with NaMo held at the BJP headquarters, the party said in a statement.

Among those who attended the event were Boney Kapoor, Jaya Prada, Prahlad Kakkar, Poonam Dhillon, Babul Supriyo, Sai Kumar, Babu Mohan, Manoj Tiwari and Kavitha, it added.

Some of them like Jaya Prada and Supriyo are members of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

