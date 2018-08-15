Celebrities wish ‘Happy Independence Day’

Celebrities flood social media with wishes on India’s 72nd Independence Day. Celebrities flood social media with wishes on India’s 72nd Independence Day.

India is celebrating its 72nd Independence Day today. Bollywood celebrities, in particular, have been active since morning and have been tweeting their wishes. Ranveer Singh wished his followers by sharing a picture of himself with a bunch of children waving the national flag. Mohanlal, Jr NTR, Manoj Bajpayee, Hansal Mehta, Yami Gautam and Manisha Koirala are some of the celebrities who have posted their wishes on Twitter.

Interestingly, Independence Day is an important day for Bollywood as well in terms of box office, as Akshay Kumar starrer Gold and John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate have hit the screens today. While it is too early to say anything, Gold is expected to outshine the Milap Zaveri directorial.