Celebrities wish ‘Happy Independence Day’

India is celebrating its 72nd Independence Day today. Bollywood celebrities, in particular, have been active since morning and have been tweeting their wishes. Ranveer Singh wished his followers by sharing a picture of himself with a bunch of children waving the national flag. Mohanlal, Jr NTR, Manoj Bajpayee, Hansal Mehta, Yami Gautam and Manisha Koirala are some of the celebrities who have posted their wishes on Twitter.
Interestingly, Independence Day is an important day for Bollywood as well in terms of box office, as Akshay Kumar starrer Gold and John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate have hit the screens today. While it is too early to say anything, Gold is expected to outshine the Milap Zaveri directorial.
Sayyeshaa tweeted, "Happy Independence Day! #JaiHind 🇮🇳 Lets conquer all our fears and encourage positivity and achievement! 💃"
Actor Aamir Khan shared one of the episodes of his flagship television show, Satyamev Jayate, titled 'The Idea of India' along with the tweet, 'Wishing everyone a very happy Independence Day!'
Yami Gautam posted on Twitter, "This Independence Day, let's take a moment to think about those who tirelessly fight to ensure that we truly get to feel safe and secure. Tag the brave hearts you know who protect us, and together let's thank them! Happy Independence Day."
Nimrat Kaur shared on Twitter, "Remembering all those who gave up their present for the today we live. Here's embracing o'r 72nd year of independence with the hope that our freedom is celebrated with the responsibility and the promise of a tomorrow which we will be proud of. Jai Hind. Happy Independence Day."
Akshay Kumar wrote on Twitter, "Freedom is never free. Let us salute all those who fought for our freedom and to those who fight for us day and night at the borders to keep us safe. Let us not take their sacrifices for granted and always work towards a better India. Happy Independence Day."