Celebrities react on Lok Sabha election results 2019 LIVE UPDATES: Khushbu will miss the drama unfold

This year, many celebrities took the political plunge and contested elections. This includes actors like Sunny Deol, Urmila Matondkar, Prakash Raj and Nusrat Jahan among others.
After the long process of Lok Sabha polls, the day of the verdict has finally arrived. The results of the Lok Sabha election will be revealed as and when the counting process gets completed for each constituency.
Many celebrities have been in active politics for a few years and this year, they contested the election again. Shatrughan Sinha, Kirron Kher, Hema Malini, Jaya Prada and many others fought election from their respective constituencies.
Film and television celebrities have taken to social media to express their reactions on the counting day.
More than anything, the celebrities are applauding the spirit of democracy that has brought the 2019 Lok Sabha election to a fruitful closure.
'I will delete my Twitter account permanently if Modiji doesn't win'
Actor Siddharth tweeted, "I hereby solemnly swear that if @narendramodi ji does not get a second term, I will delete my Twitter account permanently. Jai Hind. #AayegaToModiHi."
Khushbu will miss the drama unfold
Actor-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar tweeted, "Will be absent tmrw on channels as been hospitalised..will miss the drama unfold tmrw.. my bad.. when you plan something , nature disposes.. very upset.."
'I am hoping that some terrible politicians lose'
Former Viacom18 COO Raj Nayak posted on Twitter, "How wonderful it would be, if all the good, brightest, & sincere politicians from different political parties could be handpicked to form a dream cabinet. #wishfulThinking #Elections2019. Today irrespective of the final verdict, whichever party forms the govt, I am hoping that some terrible politicians lose & the good politicians with integrity across party lines win. India needs good progressive career politicians in Parliament who can make a difference."
Here's a look at the celebrity candidates who contested in the 2019 Lok Sabha election.
Sunny Deol (BJP) from Gurdaspur, Urmila Matondkar (INC) from Mumbai North, Nusrat Jahan (AITC) from Basirhat, Mimi Chakraborty (AITC) from Jadavpur, Prakash Raj (Independent) from Bangalore Central, Shatrughan Sinha (INC) from Patna Sahib, Hema Malini (BJP) Mathura, Jayaprada (BJP) from Rampur, Ravi Kishan (BJP) from Gorakhpur, Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua (BJP) from Azamgarh, Hans Raj Hans (BJP) from North West Delhi, Manoj Tiwari (BJP) from North East Delhi, Moonmoon Sen (AITC) from Asansol, Babul Supriyo (BJP) from Asansol, Nikhil Kumaraswamy (JDS) from Mandya, Smriti Irani (BJP) Amethi, Sumalatha (Independent) Mandya and Kirron Kher (BJP) Chandigarh.
