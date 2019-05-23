Celebrities react on Lok Sabha election results 2019 LIVE UPDATES: Khushbu will miss the drama unfold

After the long process of Lok Sabha polls, the day of the verdict has finally arrived. The results of the Lok Sabha election will be revealed as and when the counting process gets completed for each constituency.

This year, many celebrities took the political plunge and contested elections. This includes actors like Sunny Deol, Urmila Matondkar, Prakash Raj and Nusrat Jahan among others.

Many celebrities have been in active politics for a few years and this year, they contested the election again. Shatrughan Sinha, Kirron Kher, Hema Malini, Jaya Prada and many others fought election from their respective constituencies.

Film and television celebrities have taken to social media to express their reactions on the counting day.

Also Read | Election Results 2019 LIVE Updates

More than anything, the celebrities are applauding the spirit of democracy that has brought the 2019 Lok Sabha election to a fruitful closure.