Celebrities who passed away in 2018: Sridevi, Stan Lee, Nandamuri Harikrishna and others

The entertainment industry bid a teary goodbye to some of its finest gems during the year. Here’s a list of celebrities who passed away in 2018:

Advertising

Shrivallabh Vyas: January 7, 2018

Popular for his role in films like Lagaan, Sarfarosh and Aan: Men At Work, film and TV actor Shrivallabh Vyas died of prolonged illness on January 7, 2018 in Jaipur. He was 60. An alumnus of National School Of Drama, Vyas had also tried luck in regional cinema and was a theatre artist as well. He took a break from acting in 2008 after he fainted in his hotel room in Gujarat. Vyas had 60 Hindi films to his credit. The actor is survived by his wife Shobha Vyas and two daughters.

Sridevi: February 24, 2018

Sridevi, who acted in films like Chandni, Lamhe, Chaalbaaz, Mr.India and Sadma, among others passed away on February 24, 2018 in Dubai. She was 54. The actor died of accidental drowning in her hotel bathtub after losing consciousness. Her sudden demise left her many fans, friends and industry colleagues in shock. The last rites of the actor were performed in Mumbai. She also received the National Award for Best Actor (Female) posthumously for her last release MOM. Her two daughters, Janhvi and Khushi and husband Boney Kapoor accepted the award on behalf of the late actor.

Shammi Aunty: March 6, 2018

Nargis Rabadi fondly called Shammi Aunty died at the age of 89 after a prolonged illness on March 6, 2018. She acted in over 100 films including Half Ticket, Ishaara, Jab Jab Phool Khile, Preet Na Jane Reet, Aamne – Saamne, Upkar, Ittefaq and many others. For any 90s kid, Shammi was Karisma Kapoor’s grandmother in Sooraj Barjatya’s Hum Saath Saath Hain. Shammi’s last silver screen outing was Farah Khan and Boman Irani starrer Shirin Farhad Ki Toh Nikal Padi. She is still remembered for her role of Choti Nani in 90s sitcom Dekh Bhai Dekh.

Advertising

Pyarelal Wadali: March 9, 2018

Sufi singer Pyarelal Wadali, the younger one of the Wadali Brothers duo passed away on March 9, 2018, due to cardiac arrest. He was 75. The Wadali Brothers comprising Puranchand Wadali and Pyarelal Wadali had made a place for themselves in the genre of Sufi music. They made their Bollywood debut in 2003 with Pinjar, and then went on to sing in four other movies including Tanu Weds Manu, Dhoop and Mausam.

Narendra Jha: March 14, 2018

Bollywood actor Narendra Jha passed away on March 14, 2018, after suffering a massive heart attack. The actor was last seen as Musa Bhai in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Raees. He played Shahid Kapoor’s father in Haider and was also a part of Hrithik Roshan starrer Kaabil. Reacting on his death, filmmaker Hansal Mehta tweeted, “What a shocker! Narendra Jha? This profession is truly a killer.” Before venturing into Bollywood, Narendra gave impressive performances in TV shows, Begusarai, Ek Ghar Banaunga, Supercops vs Supervillains and others.

Kavi Kumar Azad: July 9, 2018

Kavi Kumar Azad who played the role of Dr Hansraj Hathi in popular TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma passed away on July 9, 2018, after a massive heart attack. His death came as a shock to the entire team of the show. Azad also tried his luck in the movies. He worked in movies like Mela and Fun2shh. He owned two fast food outlets in Mumbai.

Rita Bhaduri: July 17, 2018

After suffering from a kidney ailment for a long time, television and film actor Rita Bhaduri took her last breath on July 17, 2018. Rita was last seen as Imarti Devi in Star Bharat’s show Nimki Mukhiya. The actor, who acted in TV shows like Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Choti Bahu, Kumkum, Khichdi and many others, was 62. In her over three-decades-long career in showbiz, Rita featured in almost 70 films including Raja, Julie, Beta and Dil Vil Pyar Vyar among others.

Sujata Kumar: August 19, 2018

Seen as Sridevi’s sister in 2012 film English Vinglish, Sujata Kumar died on August 19, 2018. The actor was suffering from fourth stage cancer. Apart from English Vinglish, Sujata acted in movies like Raanjhanaa, Guzaarish, Gori Tere Pyaar Mein, Salaam-E-Ishq, Kya Love Story Hai and Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo among others. She had significant roles in TV shows like Anil Kapoor’s 24 and P.O.W. Bandi Yuddh Ke.

Nandamuri Harikrishna: August 29, 2018

Actor and TDP leader Nandamuri Harikrishna died at the age of 61 in a car accident. The actor was driving to Kavali in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh to attend a fan’s wedding when his car hit the median at a high speed. He was the fourth son of N T Rama Rao. Harikrishna acted in 15 films in a career spanning over 50 years. Laahiri Laahiri Laahirilo (2002) and Seetaya (2003) are among his biggest hits. He is survived by his wife and sons Kalyan Ram and Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao.

Kalpana Lajmi: September 23, 2018

Kalpana Lajmi, the woman who sat on the director’s chair for women-centric films like Rudaali, Darmiyaan: In Between and Daman: A Victim of Marital Violence, passed away on September 23, 2018, after fighting a long battle with kidney cancer. She was 64. The niece of Guru Dutt had made her directorial debut with the documentary film DG Movie Pioneer.

Captain Raju: September 17, 2018

Malayalam actor Captain Raju died at the age of 68 at his residence in Kochi, Kerala. Captain Raju quit the Indian army and began his acting career in 1981. He was a part of over 500 films and had dabbled in television as well.

Krishna Raj Kapoor: October 1, 2018

Wife of legendary actor and filmmaker Raj Kapoor, Krishna Raj Kapoor suffered a cardiac arrest on October 1, 2018. She was 87. She tied the knot with Raj Kapoor in May 1946. She is survived by children Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Rajiv Kapoor, Ritu Nanda and Reema Kapoor. Her death left the entire Bollywood teary-eyed.

Thampi Kannanthanam: October 2, 2018

After a prolonged illness, Malayalam filmmaker Thampi Kannanthanam passed away on October 2, 2018, at the age of 84. Best known for films like Rajavinte Makan, Vazhiyorakazchakal, Bhoomiyile Rajakkanmar, Indrajaalam, Naadody and Maanthrikam, Thampi Kannanthanam directed some of his best works during the 80s and the 90s. He made his debut in the film industry as an associate director to noted filmmaker Sasikumar.

Stan Lee: November 12, 2018

The man responsible for creating superheroes like Spiderman, The Fantastic Four and the Incredible Hulk passed away on November 12, 2018, in Los Angeles. He was 95. He revolutionised the comic world with his Marvel Comics and was widely considered the architect of the contemporary comic book. Lee was also known for making cameo appearances in Marvel films.

Advertising

Ambareesh: November 24, 2018

Popular Kannada actor and former union minister Malavalli Huchche Gowda Amarnath, popularly known by his screen name Ambareesh, passed away on November 24, 2018, after a cardiac arrest. He was 66. Ambareesh was lovingly called ‘Rebel Star’ by his fans and the members of the film fraternity. He acted in over 200 films in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. Ambareesh was last seen in Ambi Ning Vayassaytho, which was the remake of Tamil film Pa. Pandi.