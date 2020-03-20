Coronavirus outbreak: Celebs indulge in recreational activities to kill time at home

Kartik Aaryan and Ranveer Singh urged people to stay at home. Kartik Aaryan and Ranveer Singh urged people to stay at home.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on coronavirus. His speech was hailed by many celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt and Varun Dhawan.

The number of positive COVID-19 cases jumped to 173 in India on Thursday, including 19 who have recovered and four deaths.

Filmmakers and actors are taking the necessary steps to spread awareness about coronavirus. Recently, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Dia Mirza and Nimrat Kaur among others took up the Safe Hands challenge to educate their fans on the importance of washing hands for 20 seconds. Also, they are indulging in several recreational activities to make the best of their time at home.

Some of the major films whose release have been deferred are Sooryavanshi, No Time To Die, Mulan, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, F9, Black Widow, A Quiet Place – Part 2 and Haathi Mere Saathi. The launch of Star Plus’ show Anupama and Colors TV show Ishq Mein Marjawan has also been delayed due to coronavirus outbreak.

Also, major film festivals like Cannes Film Festival, San Francisco International Film Festival and Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles have been put on hold until further notice.

The Producers Guild of India had earlier announced that they have set up a relief fund for daily wage earners impacted by the shutdown of film, television and web productions amid coronavirus outbreak.