Follow Us:
Friday, March 20, 2020
COVID19
Live now

Coronavirus outbreak: Celebs indulge in recreational activities to kill time at home

Coronavirus outbreak update: Here's what Bollywood, Hollywood, TV and South cinema celebrities are saying about the threat of coronavirus.

Written by Arushi Jain | New Delhi | Updated: March 20, 2020 10:06:15 am
coronavirus celebrity reactions Kartik Aaryan and Ranveer Singh urged people to stay at home.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on coronavirus. His speech was hailed by many celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt and Varun Dhawan.

The number of positive COVID-19 cases jumped to 173 in India on Thursday, including 19 who have recovered and four deaths.

Filmmakers and actors are taking the necessary steps to spread awareness about coronavirus. Recently, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Dia Mirza and Nimrat Kaur among others took up the Safe Hands challenge to educate their fans on the importance of washing hands for 20 seconds. Also, they are indulging in several recreational activities to make the best of their time at home.

Also Read | Coronavirus outbreak: Celebs hail PM Modi’s ‘janata curfew’ initiative (March 18 and 19)

Some of the major films whose release have been deferred are Sooryavanshi, No Time To Die, Mulan, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, F9, Black Widow, A Quiet Place – Part 2 and Haathi Mere Saathi. The launch of Star Plus’ show Anupama and Colors TV show Ishq Mein Marjawan has also been delayed due to coronavirus outbreak.

Also, major film festivals like Cannes Film Festival, San Francisco International Film Festival and Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles have been put on hold until further notice.

The Producers Guild of India had earlier announced that they have set up a relief fund for daily wage earners impacted by the shutdown of film, television and web productions amid coronavirus outbreak.

Live Blog

Highlights

    10:06 (IST)20 Mar 2020
    Marathi actor Prashant Damle initiated financial help for crew members

    Maharashtra government's order to shut down of cinema halls and film and TV shoots has caused a major financial crisis for the crew members.

    In response to this dire situation, popular Marathi actor-producer Prashant Damle has initiated financial help for crew members, especially because the crew members work on an everyday wage basis.

    He told indianexpress.com, "It is not a great thing that I have done, it is my responsibility to make sure that my crew members are able to fend for their families. My crew and I have worked together for thirty-five years, so this was an obvious thing to do. Some of my actor, writer and producer friends in the Marathi film fraternity are also planning to set up a fund for these workers so all of them can have a comfortable time even in the next month because from how it is going, it seems April will also be badly affected by the coronavirus."

    09:52 (IST)20 Mar 2020
    Ranveer Singh urges people to stay home in a quirky way

    Ranveer Singh shared photos on his Instagram stories and asked people to stay at home and cover their mouth. 

    (Photo: Ranveer Singh/Instagram) 
    (Photo: Ranveer Singh/Instagram) 
    09:36 (IST)20 Mar 2020
    Kartik Aaryan appeals people to stay at home

    Kartik Aaryan released a video in which he is seen doing a monologue in his peculiar style. In the video, he urged people to stay at home. 

     
     
     
     
     
    View this post on Instagram
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    My Appeal in my Style Social Distancing is the only solution, yet 🙏🏽

    A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on

    Film bodies in India on March 15 decided to put shootings of films, TV shows and web series on hold from March 19 to March 31.

    “Important bodies of film and entertainment industry met today to deal with the issue of coronavirus. After a lot of discussion, we came to this conclusion that from this coming Thursday, all shootings will stop till March 31. After that, we will take a call,” Ashoke Pandit, president of IFTDA, told reporters.

    © IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd