Nishikant Kamat (1970-2020): Ajay, Soha and others pay tribute to director-actor

Director-actor Nishikant Kamat passed away in Hyderabad today. In a statement, AIG Hospital said, “Mr Nishikant Kamat (50 years, Male) was admitted to AIG Hospitals on 31st July 2020 with complaints of fever and excessive fatigue. It was diagnosed that he was suffering from liver cirrhosis for the past two years. Initially, we started antibiotics and supportive medications upon which Mr. Kamat showed improvement, but his condition soon deteriorated with progressive liver dysfunction and drowsiness. He was immediately shifted to the ICU, where his general condition gradually declined. Since yesterday, he developed respiratory failure and hypotension. Despite maximum efforts from Hepatologists, Gastroenterologists, Pulmonologists and Intensivists, his condition deteriorated eventually leading to multiple organ failure. Today, from afternoon onwards his vital parameters started declining, and at 1624 hrs he succumbed to his illness. Our condolences are with his family, friends and fans.”

Nishikant Kamat made his film debut as an actor with 2004 film Hava Aney Dey. This was followed by Marathi film Saatchya Aat Gharat in the same year. Kamat eventually ventured into direction with Dombivali Fast (2005), which went on to win the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Marathi in 2006. He remade the film in Tamil as Evano Oruvan, starring R Madhavan in the lead role.

Kamat has also directed Mumbai Meri Jaan, Lai Bhaari, Drishyam, Madaari. Rocky Handsome and Force. As an actor, he appeared in movies like Bhavesh Joshi Superhero and Daddy among others. He was also involved as a creative producer on the ZEE5 web series The Final Call.

