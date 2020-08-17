Nishikant Kamat (1970-2020): Ajay, Soha and others pay tribute to director-actor

Director-actor Nishikant Kamat passed away in Hyderabad today. In a statement, AIG Hospital said, “Mr Nishikant Kamat (50 years, Male) was admitted to AIG Hospitals on 31st July 2020 with complaints of fever and excessive fatigue. It was diagnosed that he was suffering from liver cirrhosis for the past two years. Initially, we started antibiotics and supportive medications upon which Mr. Kamat showed improvement, but his condition soon deteriorated with progressive liver dysfunction and drowsiness. He was immediately shifted to the ICU, where his general condition gradually declined. Since yesterday, he developed respiratory failure and hypotension. Despite maximum efforts from Hepatologists, Gastroenterologists, Pulmonologists and Intensivists, his condition deteriorated eventually leading to multiple organ failure. Today, from afternoon onwards his vital parameters started declining, and at 1624 hrs he succumbed to his illness. Our condolences are with his family, friends and fans.”
Nishikant Kamat made his film debut as an actor with 2004 film Hava Aney Dey. This was followed by Marathi film Saatchya Aat Gharat in the same year. Kamat eventually ventured into direction with Dombivali Fast (2005), which went on to win the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Marathi in 2006. He remade the film in Tamil as Evano Oruvan, starring R Madhavan in the lead role.
Kamat has also directed Mumbai Meri Jaan, Lai Bhaari, Drishyam, Madaari. Rocky Handsome and Force. As an actor, he appeared in movies like Bhavesh Joshi Superhero and Daddy among others. He was also involved as a creative producer on the ZEE5 web series The Final Call.
After news of Nishikant Kamat’s demise emerged online, friends and fans have been paying tribute to the actor-director on social media.
Dr. Dhananjayan's tweet read, "#NishikantKamat one of the promising Filmmakers who made some beautiful films including #EvanoOruvan with @ActorMadhavan is no more. Very sad news. My condolences to his family. He will live through his wonderful films with us."
Swara Bhasker mentioned, "I will always remember the warmth of your smile and the twinkle in your eyes Nishi sir! Thank you for #DombiviliFast #MumbaiMeriJaan and all those conversations.. #RIP #NishikantKamat."
Richa Chadha took to Twitter and wrote, "Was hoping against hope that I won’t have to write RIP next to your name ... but rest in peace dear erstwhile neighbour ! The skies will make room for that twinkle in your eye. Much love and respect ! Gone too soon... 2020, you are the worst."
Randeep Hooda posted on Twitter, "Farewell Nishi!! You lived and died by what you decided you loved more than anything else .. I’m sure you had no regrets about much .. thank you for all the movies, all the fun stories, warmth and smiles #NishikantKamat."
"Damn, this years cruelty doesn’t end .. will miss your easy laughter & sharp cinematic brain. You had so many stories still to tell .. gone too soon #NishikantKamat rest in peace my friend, " wrote Tisca Chopra.
Soha Ali Khan shared a photo of herself with Nishikant Kamat, and wrote, "Deeply shocked and saddened to hear about the untimely demise of Nishikant Kamat. I worked with him 12 years ago in his first Hindi film, Mumbai Meri Jaan, and it was an experience I will always value. My most heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. #nishikantkamat may he be at peace."
Vasan Bala posted, "Always had a handy pun for any situation, even if it was bad Lachcha Parantha... he would immediately say लज्जास्पद Parantha and chuckle like a child :) Rest in Peace Nishi Sir! Will always remember you by your smile."
A tweet by director duo Abbas-Mustan read, "Deeply saddened to hear that one of our closest n best person #NishikantKamat has left us too soon.. RIP 🙏🙏🙏."
Ajay Devgn wrote on Twitter, "My equation with Nishikant was not just about Drishyam, a film which he directed with Tabu and me. It was an association that I cherished. He was bright; ever-smiling. He has gone too soon. RIP Nishikant 🙏."
Genelia Deshmukh shared on Twitter, "#NishikantKamat you were one of a kind.. I found a life coach in you.. I live by so much that we discussed and I live with knowing you were such an amazing soul and I’m just so glad our paths crossed.. I will miss you dear Nishi .. R.i.p ❤️."
"Nishikant Kamat 🙏🏻 Really sad to hear about his untimely demise 🙏🏻," wrote Yami Gautam
Hansal Mehta shared on Twitter, "He's left us. Will miss you Nishi. This year is a nightmare that doesn't seem to end."
Sharad Kelkar posted on Twitter, "More than a director, you were a mentor and a friend to me. Rest in peace #NishikantKamat sir. You will always be missed. #RIP."
Ritesh Sidhwani tweeted, "My thoughts and prayers with the friends and family of #NishikantKamat. This is deeply saddening. May his soul rest in peace."