Shoojit Sircar, Shabana Azmi and others mourn the demise of Basu Chatterjee

Veteran filmmaker and screenwriter Basu Chatterjee passed away on Thursday morning in Mumbai after suffering from age-related complications. He was 93.
Known for having helmed films like Rajnigandha, Chitchor, Chhoti Si Baat among more, the director had begun his career as an illustrator for the Mumbai-based magazine Blitz. He made his directorial debut with the acclaimed movie Sara Akash in 1969.
Apart from directing these well-known movies, Basu Chatterjee had also dabbled in Bengali cinema. Some of his more popular works in the language include Hothat Brishti, Hochcheta Ki and Hothat Shei Din.
Also read | Basu Chatterjee passes away | Why Basu Chatterjee’s interpretation of Byomkesh Bakshi is the gold standard
Basu Chatterjee wore many hats. He was not only a successful film director but also helmed hit TV serials like Byomkesh Bakshi and Rajani.
Director Milap Zaveri tweeted, "RIP Basu Chatterjee Sir."
"Saddened to hear of #BasuChatterjee's demise. He was a legendary filmmaker who will be missed by all," the CM tweeted.
"A master story teller who has left so many memories through his cinema. The simplicity & humour with which he captured middle-class India is what film legends are made of. One of ma's favourite, my favourites. Rest in peace now sir. Farewell #BasuChatterjee," tweeted actor Anshuman Jha.
"Our heartfelt condolence on the sad demise of legendary filmmaker #BasuChatterjee. He will be remembered with his films presenting simple stories of middle class families- tales of conflict, aspiration, relationship, emotion. #RIPBasuChatterjee," wrote the organisation.
"My 1st job as an assistant director was with Basu Chatterjee for a Bengali tv serial shot in CR park, New Delhi.. May his soul Rest In Peace," tweeted director Shoojit Sircar.
"Deeply saddened to hear about Basu Chatterjee’s passing away. A prolific filmaker, he was the pioneer of what came to be regarded as middle of the road cinema. I was fortunate to have done 3 lovely films with him; Swami, Apne Paraye and Jeena Yahan. All lifelike characters. RIP," the actor tweeted.
"Saddened at the demise of legendary film director and screenwriter Basu Chatterjee. He gave us gems like 'Chhoti Si Baat', 'Chitchor', 'Rajanigandha', 'Byomkesh Bakshi', 'Rajni' among others. Condolences to his family, friends, fans & the entire film fraternity," the CM tweeted.
"What a man! Lit up our younger movie-going days with Rajnigandha, Chitchor, Chhoti Si Baat, Khatta Meetha, Baton Baton Mein, so many more. #BasuChatterjee," wrote cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle.
"I am extremely grieved to inform you all of the demise of Legendary Filmmaker #BasuChatterjee ji. His last rites will be performed today at Santacruz crematorium at 2 pm. It’s a great loss to the industry. Will miss you Sir. #RIPBasuChaterjee," tweeted IFTDA director Ashoke Pandit.
"RIP director #BasuChatterjee ji... One of the finest storytellers... Basu Da, you will be missed," tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh.