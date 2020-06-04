scorecardresearch
Thursday, June 04, 2020
Shoojit Sircar, Shabana Azmi and others mourn the demise of Basu Chatterjee

Known for having helmed films like Rajnigandha, Chitchor, Chhoti Si Baat among more, Basu Chatterjee had begun his career as an illustrator for the Mumbai-based magazine Blitz.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 4, 2020 1:43:59 pm
basu chatterjee Basu Chatterjee passed away on Thursday in Mumbai (Photo: Express archive).

Veteran filmmaker and screenwriter Basu Chatterjee passed away on Thursday morning in Mumbai after suffering from age-related complications. He was 93.

Known for having helmed films like Rajnigandha, Chitchor, Chhoti Si Baat among more, the director had begun his career as an illustrator for the Mumbai-based magazine Blitz. He made his directorial debut with the acclaimed movie Sara Akash in 1969.

Apart from directing these well-known movies, Basu Chatterjee had also dabbled in Bengali cinema. Some of his more popular works in the language include Hothat Brishti, Hochcheta Ki and Hothat Shei Din.

Basu Chatterjee wore many hats. He was not only a successful film director but also helmed hit TV serials like Byomkesh Bakshi and Rajani.

Here's how Bollywood paid tribute to the legendary filmmaker Basu Chatterjee.

13:43 (IST)04 Jun 2020
Anupam Kher shares heartfelt video
13:42 (IST)04 Jun 2020
Milap Zaveri on Basu Chatterjee

Director Milap Zaveri tweeted, "RIP Basu Chatterjee Sir."

13:39 (IST)04 Jun 2020
Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh pays tribute

"Saddened to hear of #BasuChatterjee's demise. He was a legendary filmmaker who will be missed by all," the CM tweeted.

13:29 (IST)04 Jun 2020
'A master storyteller'

"A master story teller who has left so many memories through his cinema. The simplicity & humour with which he captured middle-class India is what film legends are made of. One of ma's favourite, my favourites. Rest in peace now sir. Farewell #BasuChatterjee," tweeted actor Anshuman Jha.

13:27 (IST)04 Jun 2020
National Film Archive of India offers condolences

"Our heartfelt condolence on the sad demise of legendary filmmaker #BasuChatterjee. He will be remembered with his films presenting simple stories of middle class families- tales of conflict, aspiration, relationship, emotion. #RIPBasuChatterjee," wrote the organisation.

13:18 (IST)04 Jun 2020
Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Basu Chatterjee
13:17 (IST)04 Jun 2020
Shoojit Sircar: My first job as an assistant director was with Basu Chatterjee

"My 1st job as an assistant director was with Basu Chatterjee for a Bengali tv serial shot in CR park, New Delhi.. May his soul Rest In Peace," tweeted director Shoojit Sircar.

13:15 (IST)04 Jun 2020
Shabana Azmi: Was fortunate to have done films with him

"Deeply saddened to hear about Basu Chatterjee’s passing away. A prolific filmaker, he was the pioneer of what came to be regarded as middle of the road cinema. I was fortunate to have done 3 lovely films with him; Swami, Apne Paraye and Jeena Yahan. All lifelike characters. RIP," the actor tweeted. 

13:13 (IST)04 Jun 2020
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Basu Chatterjee

"Saddened at the demise of legendary film director and screenwriter Basu Chatterjee. He gave us gems like 'Chhoti Si Baat', 'Chitchor', 'Rajanigandha', 'Byomkesh Bakshi', 'Rajni' among others. Condolences to his family, friends, fans & the entire film fraternity," the CM tweeted.

13:00 (IST)04 Jun 2020
Harsha Bhogle on Basu Chatterjee

"What a man! Lit up our younger movie-going days with Rajnigandha, Chitchor, Chhoti Si Baat, Khatta Meetha, Baton Baton Mein, so many more. #BasuChatterjee," wrote cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle. 

12:58 (IST)04 Jun 2020
IFTDA director Ashoke Pandit remembers the filmmaker

"I am extremely grieved to inform you all of the demise of Legendary Filmmaker #BasuChatterjee ji. His last rites will be performed today at Santacruz crematorium at 2 pm. It’s a great loss to the industry. Will miss you Sir. #RIPBasuChaterjee," tweeted IFTDA director Ashoke Pandit.

12:56 (IST)04 Jun 2020
IFTDA pays tribute
12:55 (IST)04 Jun 2020
'One of the finest storytellers'

"RIP director #BasuChatterjee ji... One of the finest storytellers... Basu Da, you will be missed," tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

In his lifetime, Basu Chatterjee was honoured with many awards. He was conferred with the National Award for his socially relevant movie Durga. Besides this, the filmmaker had multiple Filmfare Awards to his credit. In 2007, he was awarded the IIFA Lifetime Achievement Award.

He is survived by two daughters, Sonali Bhattacharya and Rupali Guha.

