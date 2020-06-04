Shoojit Sircar, Shabana Azmi and others mourn the demise of Basu Chatterjee

Basu Chatterjee passed away on Thursday in Mumbai (Photo: Express archive). Basu Chatterjee passed away on Thursday in Mumbai (Photo: Express archive).

Veteran filmmaker and screenwriter Basu Chatterjee passed away on Thursday morning in Mumbai after suffering from age-related complications. He was 93.

Known for having helmed films like Rajnigandha, Chitchor, Chhoti Si Baat among more, the director had begun his career as an illustrator for the Mumbai-based magazine Blitz. He made his directorial debut with the acclaimed movie Sara Akash in 1969.

Apart from directing these well-known movies, Basu Chatterjee had also dabbled in Bengali cinema. Some of his more popular works in the language include Hothat Brishti, Hochcheta Ki and Hothat Shei Din.

Also read | Basu Chatterjee passes away | Why Basu Chatterjee’s interpretation of Byomkesh Bakshi is the gold standard

Basu Chatterjee wore many hats. He was not only a successful film director but also helmed hit TV serials like Byomkesh Bakshi and Rajani.