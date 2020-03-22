Celebrities lend support to Janata Curfew

Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and others asked fans to follow social distancing in order to fight corona. (Photo: Salman Khan/Instagram, Akshay Kumar/Instagram) Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and others asked fans to follow social distancing in order to fight corona. (Photo: Salman Khan/Instagram, Akshay Kumar/Instagram)

As requested by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country has gone into lockdown mode. Many celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan have lent their support to PM Modi’s Janata Curfew and also urged their fans to follow it.

Even as coronavirus cases crossed 280 in India, actors from all over the country are using their social media handles to spread awareness and stress on the importance of social-distancing during the pandemic. They are also showing fans how they are killing time at home.

Recently, Deepika Padukone, Nimrat Kaur, Anushka Sharma, Hina Khan and Dia Mirza accepted the Safe Hands challenge and showed fans how to wash hands as a preventive measure against coronavirus.

The coronavirus pandemic has also affected many international celebrities. Tom Hanks and his wife, actor Rita Wilson, British actor Idris Elba, former Bond girl Olga Kurylenko, Lost star Daniel Dae Kim, Game of Thrones star Kristofer Hivju, Frozen 2 actor Rachel Matthews, TV host Andy Cohen and former The Bachelor star Colton Underwood have tested positive for coronavirus and are currently in self-quarantine.

In India, “Babydoll” singer Kanika Kapoor has tested positive for coronavirus. The Uttar Pradesh police have also filed an FIR against the singer for negligence and committing acts that are likely to spread disease dangerous to life after she attended at least three gatherings in Lucknow, including a party where political leaders were present.

