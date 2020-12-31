scorecardresearch
Thursday, December 31, 2020
2020: A Rewind
Celebrities gear up to welcome 2021: Bye Bye 2020, says Neha Kakkar

People around the world are gathering their spirits to embrace 2021 with welcoming arms, and Indian celebrities are no exception.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 31, 2020 12:11:05 pm
Neha KakkarNeha Kakkar's expectations from 2021 are high. (Photo: Neha Kakkar/Instagram)

The new year is upon us. People around the world are gathering their spirits to embrace 2021 with welcoming arms, and Indian celebrities are no exception. 2020 was a tough year for everyone, but the world still kept moving, doing what needed to be done. And it is this spirit that actor Anupam Kher evoked in a poem shared on social media.

The poem on promises and misgivings was tweeted by Kher with a caption that read, “Now that we are on the last day of #2020 and getting on to January #2021, here is a poem once again which describes the relationship between the two months. Hope the two years will be different. But the emotions described here will ALWAYS remain the same! Enjoy!”

Sunny Leone shared a photo by the beachside with her loved ones by her side, and TV star Gautam Rode reflected on the year gone by with a heartwarming post.

On the work front, despite the pandemic and the ensuing lockdown, the entertainment industry found a way to keep things afloat. A number of movies made for theatres eventually ended up streaming on various OTT platforms, thereby ushering in an era of ‘exclusive movie premieres on the digital medium.’ Potential blockbusters and smaller movies, such as Coolie No 1, AK vs AK, Gulabo Sitabo, Sadak 2, Lootcase among others found worthy collaborators in streaming giants like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and Disney Plus Hotstar.

Meanwhile, a slew of series introduced the audience to promising talents like Paatal Lok’s Jaideep Ahlawat and Scam 1992’s Pratik Gandhi.

Live Blog
12:11 (IST)31 Dec 2020
Here's how Mallika Sherawat is celebrating the 'last day of 2020'
11:59 (IST)31 Dec 2020
'2020 has been a roller coaster ride'

Gautam Rode shared a click of himself and wife Pankhuri Awasthy. He captioned the photo, "2020 has been a roller coaster ride for us all! Sharing a picture from happier times on the last day of the year and hoping 2021 is a better year for all of us @Panawasthy_31."

11:59 (IST)31 Dec 2020
Anupam Kher gets poetic

Hoping that 2020 and 2021 will be different, Anupam Kher shared a poem.

11:58 (IST)31 Dec 2020
'Let's wash away 2020!!', says Sunny Leone
11:57 (IST)31 Dec 2020
Bye Bye 2020, says Neha Kakkar
 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Neha Kakkar (Mrs. Singh) (@nehakakkar)

Sharing a click of herself, Neha Kakkar wrote, "Thinking how 2021 will be? 🤔😍♥️🙏🏼 Well.. My expectations are high! How about you? Bye Bye 2020! #NehuDiaries #NehaKakkar"

Prominent casting director and Dil Bechara filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra told indianexpress.com that 2021 will see another round of fresh faces with undeniable talent. "You will get to see so many new actors in the coming months. There will be new faces in Delhi Crime Season 2, 83, as well as Brahmastra. I have just gone back to casting once again after completing Dil Bechara, and I have made it a point to just bring new talent. It doesn’t matter if I have to fight for their casting with the director or producer," Chhabra said.

