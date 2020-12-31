Celebrities gear up to welcome 2021: Bye Bye 2020, says Neha Kakkar

Neha Kakkar's expectations from 2021 are high. (Photo: Neha Kakkar/Instagram)

The new year is upon us. People around the world are gathering their spirits to embrace 2021 with welcoming arms, and Indian celebrities are no exception. 2020 was a tough year for everyone, but the world still kept moving, doing what needed to be done. And it is this spirit that actor Anupam Kher evoked in a poem shared on social media.

The poem on promises and misgivings was tweeted by Kher with a caption that read, “Now that we are on the last day of #2020 and getting on to January #2021, here is a poem once again which describes the relationship between the two months. Hope the two years will be different. But the emotions described here will ALWAYS remain the same! Enjoy!”

Sunny Leone shared a photo by the beachside with her loved ones by her side, and TV star Gautam Rode reflected on the year gone by with a heartwarming post.

On the work front, despite the pandemic and the ensuing lockdown, the entertainment industry found a way to keep things afloat. A number of movies made for theatres eventually ended up streaming on various OTT platforms, thereby ushering in an era of ‘exclusive movie premieres on the digital medium.’ Potential blockbusters and smaller movies, such as Coolie No 1, AK vs AK, Gulabo Sitabo, Sadak 2, Lootcase among others found worthy collaborators in streaming giants like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and Disney Plus Hotstar.

Meanwhile, a slew of series introduced the audience to promising talents like Paatal Lok’s Jaideep Ahlawat and Scam 1992’s Pratik Gandhi.