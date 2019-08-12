Happy Eid al-Adha 2019: Huma Qureshi, Ritesh Deshmukh, Anubhav Sinha and others wish fans

Bollywood is wishing their fans, friends and family an Eid al-Adha 2019 full of love, peace and joy. The celebrities took to their respective social media handles to share Eid wishes.

Advertising

Huma Qureshi took to Twitter to wish her fans on Eid. She wrote, “Eid Mubarak to everyone. Love. Peace. Joy.”

“Eid Mubarak. Love and strength to all in Kashmir . May these difficult times of uncertainty confinement and despair end soon … I have no answers of how and when.. juat prayers for peace and love for my fellow human beings,” filmmaker Onir said via Twitter.

Ritesh Deshmukh tweeted, “Eid Mubarak عيدكم مبارك”

Anubhav Sinha posted on Twitter, “Here’s wishing you all a peaceful Eid.”

#BakridGreetings to all my friends🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Radikaa Sarathkumar (@realradikaa) August 12, 2019 Advertising

American actor Mindy Kaling shared on Twitter, “Eid Mubarak, my friends! ❤️.”

Ravi Kishan, Radikaa Sarathkumar, Nargis Fakhri and Mika Singh were among other celebrities who wished their fans on the occasion of Eid al-Adha 2019.