Celebrities at Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony LIVE UPDATES

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony is currently underway. His council of ministers will also take the oath. The ceremony is being held in the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan in the presence of 6,000 guests, including many celebrities.

Tamil actor Rajinikanth on May 28 confirmed his presence at the swearing-in ceremony. Calling Modi a “charismatic leader”, Rajinikanth said, “In India after Jawahar Lal Nehru and Rajiv Gandhi, Modi is now a charismatic leader. The election victory is a victory for Modi.”

The superstar also spoke about Rahul Gandhi’s offer to resign and said, “He should not resign and should instead prove his calibre. I won’t say he lacks leadership qualities. I think it is really difficult to handle the Congress party, where senior- most people are there. As a youngster, it is difficult to handle the senior-most people. Even I think, my observation is, the senior Congress leaders — they had not cooperated well. They had not worked hard. In a democracy, the opposition should also be strong.”

Rajinikanth announced his entry into the political world on December 31, 2017. He has not contested any elections yet. He had earlier formed an organisation Rajini Makkal Mandram (RMM).