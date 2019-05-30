Celebrities at Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony LIVE UPDATES

Toggle Menu
Rajinikanth
Rajinikanth is attending Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony is currently underway. His council of ministers will also take the oath. The ceremony is being held in the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan in the presence of 6,000 guests, including many celebrities.

Tamil actor Rajinikanth on May 28 confirmed his presence at the swearing-in ceremony. Calling Modi a “charismatic leader”, Rajinikanth said, “In India after Jawahar Lal Nehru and Rajiv Gandhi, Modi is now a charismatic leader. The election victory is a victory for Modi.”

The superstar also spoke about Rahul Gandhi’s offer to resign and said, “He should not resign and should instead prove his calibre. I won’t say he lacks leadership qualities. I think it is really difficult to handle the Congress party, where senior- most people are there. As a youngster, it is difficult to handle the senior-most people. Even I think, my observation is, the senior Congress leaders — they had not cooperated well. They had not worked hard. In a democracy, the opposition should also be strong.”

Rajinikanth announced his entry into the political world on December 31, 2017. He has not contested any elections yet. He had earlier formed an organisation Rajini Makkal Mandram (RMM).

'I am watching Narendra Modi taking oath for the 3rd time'

Vivek Anand Oberoi posted on Twitter, "Honoured to be invited again to the swearing in ceremony. I’m watching @narendramodi bhai taking his oath for the 3rd time on his journey from CM Gujarat to PM of Bharat once again! Feeling like a small part of an incredible history #ModiSarkar2 #NamoAgain #ModiSwearingIn."

Ahead of his swearing-in ceremony, Narendra Modi, along with BJP chief Amit Shah and other party leaders, paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat and visited the memorial of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. They also paid respect to the men and women killed in the line of duty at the Rashtriya Samar Smarak.

