Celeb spotting: Priyanka Chopra, Anil Kapoor, Shruti Haasan and others

Priyanka Chopra was spotted at Mumbai airport.

Priyanka Chopra is creating quite the buzz with her rumoured relationship with American singer Nick Jonas. Right from social gatherings to private holidays, the Desi Girl is not shying away from making public appearances with Nick. After a refreshing whirlwind holiday with Nick Jonas, the desi girl is back in town. Our shutterbug caught Priyanka Chopra at the Mumbai airport. Other Bollywood celebrities who were clicked in the city include Anil Kapoor, Shruti Haasan, Sumeet Vyas among others.

Priyanka Chopra, who will be making her Bollywood comeback with Salman Khan starrer Bharat, was clicked at the Mumbai airport.

Priyanka Chopra is returning to Bollywood after a long gap. She was last seen in Prakash Jha's Jai Gangaajal.

Fanney Khan's trailer, featuring Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao, is winning hearts. Anil, who portrays the role of a doting father in the film, looked dapper as always at the trailer launch of the film. The Atul Manjrekar musical comedy is all set to hit the screens on August 3

Anil Kapoor, who has certainly overshadowed Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao in Fanney Khan trailer, was present at the trailer launch of the film. The 61-year-old actor looked dashing as always at the event.

Sumeet Vyas, who was recently seen in Veere Di Wedding, was clicked in Mumbai. Sumeet is known for his performance in web series like Tripling and Permanent Roommates.

Shruti Haasan posed for the photographers in Bandra.

