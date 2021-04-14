scorecardresearch
Wednesday, April 14, 2021
Sonu Sood congratulates every student as CBSE class 10 exams cancelled, class 12 exams postponed

The Education Ministry has decided to cancel the CBSE class 10 exams and postponed class 12 exams. Sonu Sood congratulated all the students via Twitter.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
April 14, 2021 2:39:13 pm
sonu soodSonu Sood congratulated all students as the Education Ministry announced the cancellation, postponement of board exams. (Photo: Sonu Sood/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, who has been consistently tweeting in favour of the cancellation of board exams due to rising coronavirus cases across the country, was quite elated on Wednesday as the Education Ministry announced its new schedule. As per the new announcement by the Education Ministry, the CBSE exams for class 12 have been postponed and the ministry will review the situation on June 1. Class 10 Board exams have, however, been cancelled.

Sonu Sood shared on Twitter, “So finally it happened. Congratulations to every student.”

Also Read |CBSE Board Exams 2021 LIVE Updates: Education Ministry postpones Class 12 exams, cancels Class 10 exams

On Tuesday, Sood had tweeted, “Don’t let the exam centres become COVID hotspots. Students are precious.”

“This time the Board exams are not for the students but for the authorities. They cancel the exams : They pass. They conduct the exams : They fail. #cancelboardexams2021. Life is precious,” he had shared on Monday.

Sood had previously shared a video requesting his followers to support the students and made a case for internal assessment.

Over 1.84 lakh new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours in the country. Maharashtra, which will impose strict restrictions from Wednesday, has already postponed HSC, SSC exams.

