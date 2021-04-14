Sonu Sood congratulates every student as CBSE class 10 exams cancelled, class 12 exams postponed

Sonu Sood congratulated all students as the Education Ministry announced the cancellation, postponement of board exams. (Photo: Sonu Sood/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, who has been consistently tweeting in favour of the cancellation of board exams due to rising coronavirus cases across the country, was quite elated on Wednesday as the Education Ministry announced its new schedule. As per the new announcement by the Education Ministry, the CBSE exams for class 12 have been postponed and the ministry will review the situation on June 1. Class 10 Board exams have, however, been cancelled.

Sonu Sood shared on Twitter, “So finally it happened. Congratulations to every student.”

Congratulations to every student. 🇮🇳 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) April 14, 2021

On Tuesday, Sood had tweeted, “Don’t let the exam centres become COVID hotspots. Students are precious.”

“This time the Board exams are not for the students but for the authorities. They cancel the exams : They pass. They conduct the exams : They fail. #cancelboardexams2021. Life is precious,” he had shared on Monday.

I request everyone to support students who are forced to appear for offline board exams in these tough times. With the number of cases rising to 145k a day I feel there should be an internal assessment method to promote them rather than risking so many lives. #cancelboardexam2021 pic.twitter.com/Taq38B0811 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) April 11, 2021

Sood had previously shared a video requesting his followers to support the students and made a case for internal assessment.

Over 1.84 lakh new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours in the country. Maharashtra, which will impose strict restrictions from Wednesday, has already postponed HSC, SSC exams.