CBFC tightens certification rules: Release dates won’t expedite clearance, titles may change

Nearly two months after appointing its new 18-member board, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has issued fresh guidelines for producers and directors seeking certification for their films. In a new advisory, the board outlined five key requirements, including that pre-announced release dates will not be grounds for expedited processing and that incomplete films will not be accepted for examination. The advisory is addressed to all applicants seeking certification under the Cinematograph Act, 1952, and the Cinematograph Rules, 2024.

According to the new guidelines, films submitted for examination and certification must be in their complete and final form in all respects, including final graphics, background score, sound mix and any accessibility features intended for theatrical exhibition.

The board also cautioned filmmakers against treating pre-announced titles as final or approved merely because they have been submitted for certification. Applicants should be prepared for the possibility of a title change.

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Over the past year, several films have undergone title changes, including Janaki vs State of Kerala, Maatrubhumi and Manoj Bajpayee’s Ghoshkar Pandit, which was renamed Gajab Raat.

The advisory further stated that applications submitted with incomplete film prints may be treated as non-compliant, potentially resulting in delays, the return of applications or their rejection.

On release dates, the board clarified that a pre-announced date cannot be imposed on the CBFC or used to accelerate the certification process. “Certification shall follow the due process, procedure and timelines prescribed under the extant Act and Rules, irrespective of any release date fixed or publicised by the producer/Applicant,” the advisory stated.

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The clarification comes amid instances of films facing repeated release delays, including Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan and Salman Khan’s Maatrubhumi. While the makers of Maatrubhumi have maintained that the film is yet to be submitted to the CBFC, the makers of Jana Nayagan had to wait six months beyond its original release date for certification clearance.

The board also advised filmmakers to plan their release schedules well in advance, allowing sufficient time for the certification process to be completed. In conclusion, the CBFC urged applicants to cooperate and ensure strict compliance with the guidelines to facilitate the smooth discharge of the board’s statutory functions and enable an efficient and timely certification process.

The advisory comes nearly two months after the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting reconstituted the CBFC and appointed 18 members for a three-year term. The new board includes actors Pankaj Tripathi, Preity Zinta, Suniel Shetty, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Priyadarshan, Ricky Kej, Rupali Ganguly, Pallavi Joshi, Manoj Joshi, Vinod Anupam and Abhishek Jain, among others.

The board is chaired by Shashi Shekhar Vempati.