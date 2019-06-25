CBFC member Vani Tripathi Tikoo slams Kabir Singh, calls it ‘terribly misogynistic’

Shahid Kapoor’s latest film Kabir Singh has evoked extreme reactions. Some have accused it of glorifying the sexist and misogynist titular character, while others are in love with it.

CBFC member Vani Tripathi Tikoo is not a fan. In a series of tweets, Vani has excoriated the film. She wrote, “I’m serious about this thought that Misogyny is “Infectious” have been noticing the narrative around #KABIRSINGH past few days..What a terribly misogynistic and extremely violent film! Arjun Reddy was bad enough and now this remake! Am I surprised it’s doing well …Well Well!”

Kabir Singh’s plot revolves around a brilliant surgeon Kabir Singh who suffers heartbreak and goes down the path of self-destruction and self-pity. While Shahid plays the titular role in the movie, Kiara Advani plays his romantic interest.

Despite mixed reception, Kabir Singh is already a huge hit at the box office. It has made over Rs 70 crore in just three days and is expected to get past Rs 100 crore soon. Vani Tripathi Tikoo also said in another tweet, “Someone asked me after my last post what’s wrong with an Actor choosing a role? Dear pal there is never a wrong or a right it’s the choices that you make on screen to portray is what defines who you are! A character is only a piece of written paper if not enlivened by an actor!”

She is not alone, however. Singer Sona Mohapatra also tweeted about the film. She had replied to a tweet praising Shahid Kapoor’s performance in Kabir Singh. Mohapatra said, “& how can we keep such deeply disturbing, dark & dangerous politics ‘aside’? Does the actor have no responsibility for choosing to play a part in a narrative that can set us back as a society? Is that all we have become? Creatures of ambition? #LetsTalk #India #KabirSingh.”