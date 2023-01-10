scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 10, 2023

CBFC makes several changes to Kuttey, modifies expletives, cuss words and full frontal nudity

Kuttey has a star-studded cast that features Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Konkona Sen Sharma, Radhika Madan, Naseeruddin Shah, Kumud Mishra and Shardul Bhardwaj.

Arjun Kapoor and TabuActors Arjun Kapoor and Tabu in a still from Kuttey.
CBFC makes several changes to Kuttey, modifies expletives, cuss words and full frontal nudity
Kuttey has had to undergo several modifications after being reviewed by Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). According to the list shared by Bollywood Hungama, 10 changes have had to be made by the makers, with most of them adding or modifying disclaimers. At the beginning of the film, a disclaimer was added mentioning that the filmmaker or any person associated with the film does not intend to insult or malign the image of the police or class of person(s) in any manner whatsoever. The other disclaimer emphasises that no one from the film encourages or promotes the involvement of children in any form of crime. There was also an addition of an anti-drug disclaimer, where the size of the anti-smoking ticker had to be increased during the smoking scenes.

According to Bollywood Hungama, there were several changes in the audio as well, including the modification of numerous cuss words. Certain words have been muted altogether, when it was not directly meant for the person, and also removed from the subtitles. The dialogue ‘Naya naya Musalman’ was changed to ‘Naya naya pandu’. The mention of Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh has been removed from the Prime Minister’s speech. Moreover, apparently scenes of fully frontal nudity have been ‘modified suitably’. Once the changes were administered, CBFC passed Kuttey with A certificate.

Kuttey has a star-studded cast that features Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Konkona Sen Sharma, Radhika Madan, Naseeruddin Shah, Kumud Mishra and Shardul Bhardwaj. The film is the directorial debut of Vishal Bhardwaj’s son, Aasman Bhardwaj and will release in cinemas on January 13.  The trailer sees Arjun and Tabu playing cops who get entangled with gangsters and struggle to survive in this dog-eat-dog world.

Vishal Bhardwaj, in an earlier statement, spoke about working with son Aasmaan, and said, “Kuttey is extremely special to me as it is my first collaboration with Aasmaan and I’m excited to see what he does with it. Luv Films and Vishal Bhardwaj Films are also coming together for the first time and I am immensely excited about this association, as I really admire Luv’s brave attitude towards filmmaking and strong commercial sense.”

First published on: 10-01-2023 at 17:07 IST
