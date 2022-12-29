scorecardresearch
CBFC chief asks Pathaan makers to make changes in film, songs amid Besharam Rang row: ‘Our culture and faith is glorious’

Pathaan was caught in a controversy after a section called its song, Besharam Rang, objectionable over a saffron colour swimsuit, which was sported by Deepika Padukone. This is Shah Rukh Khan's first film in almost 4 years.

Poster of Besharam Rang songDeepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan in Besharam Rang song. (Photo: PathaanTheFilm/Twitter)
The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has advised makers of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s upcoming film Pathaan to implement changes in the film, including in its songs, and submit a revised version for certification, chairperson Prasoon Joshi has said in a statement. The film was caught in a controversy after Deepika was seen in a saffron-coloured swimsuit in its song, Besharam Rang.

“The film recently reached the CBFC examination committee for certification and went through the due and thorough examination process as per the board’s guidelines,” the statement said. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan is scheduled for theatrical release in January 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Also Read |Besharam Rang row: How a two-piece swimming costume has created one holy mess

Besharam Rang courted controversy over the orange-coloured bikini sported by Deepika Padukone. CBFC chairperson, Prasoon Joshi said, “Pathaan went through the due and through examining process as per the CBFC guidelines. The committee has guided the makers to implement the advised changes in the film including the songs and submit the revised version prior to theatrical release.”

Joshi said that “CBFC is always committed to find the right balance between creative expression and sensibility of the audience and believe that we can always find solution through meaningful dialogue between all stakeholders. Whilst the process is getting duly followed and implemented I must reiterate that our culture and faith is glorious, intricate and nuanced. And we have to be careful that it does not get defined by trivia which takes the focus away from the real and the true. And like I have said earlier as well, that the trust between creators and audience is most important to protect and the creators should keep working towards it.”

Also Read |Pathaan controversy: ‘Besharam rang’ has problems, but Deepika Padukone’s orange bikini is not one of them

The film’s track Besharam Rang dropped online on December 12, and soon it became the talk of the town. While several liked the peppy track, there were also some who found the song objectionable over the use of saffron and green costumes.

In a protest at Indore, people set effigies of Deepika and Shah Rukh on fire. Madhya Pradesh minister Narottam Mishra,while speaking to media, had objected to the use of saffron costumes in the song. He said the song contained some objectionable scenes and costumes. He added that if they are not replaced, Pathaan may be banned in Madhya Pradesh. “The costumes in the song at first glance are objectionable. It is clearly visible that the song of the film Pathaan has been shot with a dirty mindset,” he had said.

Pathaan marks Shah Rukh Khan’s return to the big screen after almost four years.

First published on: 29-12-2022 at 12:26 IST
