Amid Satluj row, CBFC member on how films are certified: ‘No anti-national themes’

With films such as Satluj and Jana Nayagan still awaiting certification, the functioning of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has once again come under scrutiny. Amid the ongoing debate, CBFC board member Raaj Mishra had earlier explained how the certification process works and the factors the board considers while issuing certificates.

Speaking to Vimarsh-Naarad TV, Mishra said, “It is a crime to exhibit a film for public viewing without CBFC certification. It is a punishable offence.” Explaining the board’s structure, he said, “The chairman of the CBFC is appointed by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. Currently, the chairman is Prasoon Joshi.” According to Mishra, every film is first examined by a five-member committee. “Every film is viewed by a committee of five members. If at least three of the five members approve it, the film is granted a certificate,” he said.

Certifications given by CBFC

He further elaborated on the different categories of certification. “There are three types of certificates. The first is ‘U’ (Universal), which means people of all ages can watch the film. Then there is ‘A’, which is strictly for adults aged 18 and above. The third is ‘UA’, which means the film can be viewed by children under the guidance of an adult.”

Explaining how these certificates are determined, Mishra said, “A film dominated by crime and violence generally falls under the ‘A’ category. If the film contains only mild violence or crime, it may receive a ‘UA’ certificate, allowing children to watch it under parental guidance. It is essentially a safety clause. At present, these are the three certification categories.”

What if the CBFC committee doesn’t clear the film?

He also outlined the appeal process available to filmmakers. “If the five-member committee does not clear a film, the filmmaker can apply for a re-examination. The film is then reviewed by an eleven-member committee. If it is still not cleared, the makers can approach the tribunal in Delhi. However, such cases are quite rare,” he said.

Asked about the criteria used while certifying films, Mishra said the board evaluates whether a film’s theme and presentation are appropriate for contemporary audiences.

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What is CBFC criteria for clearing a film?

“The theme and narration must suit the contemporary world. Rules evolve with time. Today, mild violence is generally accepted, but if a film depicts extremely graphic acts, such as pulling out someone’s jaw, we have to ensure that such scenes do not have a harmful impact on viewers.”

He added that the board also considers whether a film promotes anti-national sentiments.

“A film should not propagate anti-national ideas or demean the nation or its policies. A film may have limited entertainment value, but it should not encourage unrest or incite people. Filmmakers enjoy artistic freedom, but there are certain boundaries.”

When asked whether politicians influence the certification process, Mishra denied any such interference.

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“I am still a serving member of the CBFC, and till date, I have never received a phone call pressuring us over any particular film. We are not informed in advance about which film or whose film we are going to certify. Those details are shared only when we arrive for the screening. A film may have political backing, but that does not reach the board.”

He concluded by saying, “The CBFC’s responsibility is to ensure that a film does not hurt people’s sentiments beyond a certain point. It does not think beyond that.”