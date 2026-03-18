Dhurandhar 2 first review out: Ram Gopal Varma calls Ranveer Singh-starrer ‘Sholay x 100’, says it makes classics look ‘TV serials’

Dhurandhar 2 first review: As Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is on the verge of a much-anticipated release this Thursday, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has gives his review of the film. The filmmaker called it the “birth of a new cinematic order” and claimed it will make classics look like “TV serials.”

Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge Movie Review and Release Live Updates: Read Here

RGV took to X on Wednesday and wrote, “After last nights watch of #Dhurandhar2 in terms of it’s sheer cumulative impact in every which way , whether on it’s expected collections , audience euphoria , social influences , cinematic grammar breaking , and above all the psychological audio visual impact , it will be a SHOLAY x 100 level magnificence and is bound to make all the greatest films made so far starting from MUGHAL E AZAM. onwards look like TV SERIALS.”

“This is the BIRTH of a NEW CINEMATIC ORDER and the ruthless extinction of everything that that ever existed http://before.in the previous WORLD of CINEMA The very spelling of the word DIRECTOR will start from @adityadharfilms name , and it will be prudent and wise for even STEVEN SPIELBERG and CHRISTOPHER NOLAN to drop everything they are doing, and catch #Dhurandhar2 FIRST DAY FiRST SHOW,” he added.

Changes asked by CBFC

Meanwhile, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has now cleared Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller with an ‘A’ (Adults Only) certificate, following minor tweaks. The sequel’s final runtime stands at 3 hours, 49 minutes, and six seconds, 15 minutes longer than the first part, which released in cinemas this past December.

While there are no major changes demanded by the CBFC, there are some notable minor tweaks related to factual accuracy, toning down of violence, and wider accessibility through translation of subtitles. Most notably, the CBFC asked the makers to correct the dates of demonetisation in the subtitles. The first part hinted that black money is at the heart of the central conflict in the story. The internet predicted that the sequel will, thus, dive into the historic move of domentisation that took place in India between November 8, 2016 and December 30, 2016.

Along with this correction, the CBFC has also asked the makers for an official permission letter to include references to the prime minister and actual news footage within the narrative. Another factual inaccuracy that the CBFC asked the makers to fix is changing “Lahore” to “Delhi” in an information text provided in the film, as per Sacnilk.

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For wider accessibility, the CBFC asked the makers of Dhurandhar 2 to insert Hindi text for various chapters of the movies. Thus, the sequel is expected to follow on the same lines as the first film, and divide the narrative into chapters. Hindi subtitles for all songs have to be added too, as per the CBFC’s directive to the makers.

Toning down excessive violence

The CBFC has also attempted to tone down the excessive violence in the film, despite its ‘A’ certification. These include a 24-second cut in a shot of beheading and kicking, a two-to-four-second cut for skulls being crushed with a hammer and a cement block, and eyes being smashed.

Other minor changes include trimming of the end credits by one minute, and the addition of two disclaimers — one related to use of drugs and the other a warning, stating that the film contains disturbing content, with strong viewer discretion recommended. The makers have accepted all the above changes, as the film is all set to start rolling its paid previews today on Wednesday, 5 pm onwards.

Co-produced by Aditya and Lokesh Dhar’s B62 Studios and Jyoti Deshpande-led Jio Studios, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge will see Ranveer, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi reprise their roles from the first part. It’s all set to release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada on the occasion of Eid, Gudi Padwa, and Ugadi.