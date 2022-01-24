‘We were caught off guard’: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli release statement as daughter Vamika’s photos go viral

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s daughter Vamika’s pictures went viral last night after she was captured with her mother on camera during the third and final One Day International of the three-match ODI series between India and South Africa. The broadcaster played a visual for a few seconds showing Anushka and Vamika cheering for Virat after his half century. While fans have been left furious at this lapse, the power couple has also shared a statement on social media. They reiterated their request to not click and publish Vamika’s image.

In an Instagram story, Anushka mentioned how they were caught off guard as they didn’t know the camera was on them. “Hi guys! We realise that our daughter’s images were captured at the stadium yesterday and widely shared thereafter. We want to inform everyone that we were caught off guard and didn’t know that the camera was on us. Our stance and request on the matter stays the same. We would really appreciate if Vamika’s images are not clicked/ published for reasons we have explained earlier. Thank you!,” she wrote. Former Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli also shared the same post on his social media page.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli shared a statement through their social media page. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli shared a statement through their social media page.

While the couple took a dignified stand, fans were livid and took to social media to express their anger. “The broadcaster should have respected their privacy,” one tweet read, while another added, “It was so wrong of SuperSport to show Vamika’s face especially when Virat and Anushka had specifically asked not to do so.” Another person tweeted: “Well, honestly it was a terrible thing for them to do, by not respecting the privacy they needed!” Given the visual was picked up by other social media pages, fans slammed them for doing so, demanding that they delete it. Many fans told others to report the tweets and tagged official accounts to delete it.

Virat and Anushka welcomed Vamika last year, and the couple had refused to share her photos and requested the paparazzi to not click her photos, and put out a thank-you note for not publishing her photos. “We seek privacy for our child and would like to do our best to give her a chance to live her life freely away from media and social media. As she is older, we cannot restrict her movement and hence your support is needed so kindly practice (refrain) in the matter. A special thank you to fan clubs and people of the internet for going out of your way to not post images. It was kind and highly mature of you.”