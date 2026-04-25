Casting director Shanoo Sharma gets married; Ranveer Singh, Parineeti Chopra and others congratulate

Casting director Shanoo Sharma has surprised fans and the film industry with news of her wedding. The casting director took to social media on Saturday to share glimpses from the ceremony, while choosing to keep her husband’s identity private.

In the photos, Shanoo is seen dressed in a traditional red ensemble, while her husband appears in an ivory outfit. The ceremony, as seen in the images, was a close-knit affair attended by family members and close friends, rather than a large, star-studded gathering.

Announcing the news, she wrote, “With God’s Grace, I found the greatest man to walk this Earth.” She added that the couple had “made it official” in the morning, surrounded by their parents’ blessings and the love of those closest to them, while hinting that more celebrations are yet to follow.