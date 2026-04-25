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Casting director Shanoo Sharma gets married; Ranveer Singh, Parineeti Chopra and others congratulate
Shanoo Sharma shares wedding pics from an intimate ceremony; Ranveer Singh, Kriti Sanon, Parineeti Chopra react as she hides husband’s identity.
Casting director Shanoo Sharma has surprised fans and the film industry with news of her wedding. The casting director took to social media on Saturday to share glimpses from the ceremony, while choosing to keep her husband’s identity private.
In the photos, Shanoo is seen dressed in a traditional red ensemble, while her husband appears in an ivory outfit. The ceremony, as seen in the images, was a close-knit affair attended by family members and close friends, rather than a large, star-studded gathering.
Announcing the news, she wrote, “With God’s Grace, I found the greatest man to walk this Earth.” She added that the couple had “made it official” in the morning, surrounded by their parents’ blessings and the love of those closest to them, while hinting that more celebrations are yet to follow.
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Celebs react
The post quickly drew warm wishes from across the film industry. Actors including Ranveer Singh, Kriti Sanon and Parineeti Chopra were among the first to respond. Kriti wrote, “Wowww!!! Congratulations”, while Ranveer dropped a string of heart emojis. Parineeti called it the “greatest news”, and Bhoomi Pednekar shared that her heart felt full, describing the day as special.
Several others—including Khushi Kapoor, Sharvari Wagh, Vaani Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, also congratulated the couple in the comments section.
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About Shanoo Sharma
Known for shaping the careers of several leading actors in Hindi cinema, Shanoo Sharma has been a key force behind talent discovery at Yash Raj Films. She introduced Ranveer Singh in Band Baaja Baaraat, Bhumi Pednekar in Dum Laga Ke Haisha, and Vaani Kapoor in Shuddh Desi Romance. She also played an important role in casting Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra in Ishaqzaade.
While Anushka Sharma’s debut in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi is often credited to Aditya Chopra, Shanoo was also involved in identifying and shortlisting her early on. More recently, Shanoo cast newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in Saiyaara, which went on to become a blockbuster.
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