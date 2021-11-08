Cash trailer: Amol Parashar dreams of becoming desi Elon Musk in this demonetisation-based dramedy

Streaming giant Disney Plus Hotstar on Monday released the trailer of their upcoming demonetisation-based dramedy Cash. The three-minute video revolves around Armaan (Amol Parashar) who harbours the ambition of becoming India’s Elon Musk.

The clip offers some genuinely honest moments of comedy. Especially towards the end, when Armaan’s father speaks of a chip hidden in the new currency. However, only time will tell if the entertainer lives up to the expectation it has built through this promo.

The official synopsis of Cash reads, “The government announces demonetisation. The same day, 25-year-old Armaan, down on his luck, middle class boy, grabs this as a golden opportunity. He takes on the near-impossible task of laundering 5 crore of “dirty” money in less than 52 days before the banks stop accepting old notes. But soon, hot on his heels are politicians, their minions, and a compulsively punctual dabbawala-turned-cop. In this high stakes struggle, will Armaan, his buddy Soda and a crooked real estate agent, Neha, succeed in converting the banned currency?”

Rishabh Seth directorial Cash, also starring Kavin Dave, Gulshan Grover and Swanand Kirkire, will premiere on November 19 on Disney Plus Hotstar.