Cargo trailer: Vikrant Massey plays a demon in this Netflix film

The trailer for Arati Kadav’s Cargo is out. The science-fiction film, starring Vikrant Massey and Shweta Tripathi in the lead roles, uses humour and weird situations to approach complex philosophical questions that have troubled humanity since time immemorial.

Cargo has Massey playing Prahastha, a rakshasa (a demon in Hindu mythology) doing a desk job. His ‘Post-Death Transition Serves’ job is to unload ‘cargo’ (dead people) who are then ‘recycled’ (which involves healing them of their mortal wounds and diseases and erasing their memory) for their next incarnation. This is a really clever twist on the incarnation myth in Hinduism.

Keeping with this era of cutting edge technology, Prahastha has, as per the synopsis, traded primitive stuff like “gadas and horns for touchpads and spaceships.”

Tripathi’s character, Yuvishka Shekhar, is Prahastha’s new assistant who unlike her boss, is more curious about her job. Do people’s stories, she wonders while being live for her social media followers, die with them? Her arrival also brings more drama into Prahastha’s life.

Cargo seems both profound and funny. It does seem like a movie that should not be missed, whether you are a fan of Vikrant Massey or Shweta Tripathi or not. The best thing about the trailer is it does not promise anything loud or bombastic. It is set to gentle music and is full of conversation. A lot of dialogue is what we are probably going to get, and if most of it is like what is in the trailer, Cargo is going to be a great watch.

Arati Kadav has both written and directed Cargo.

Cargo begins streaming on Netflix from September 9.

