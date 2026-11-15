Caretaker booked for allegedly siphoning off Rs 1.77 crore from late actress Nimmi’s FDs

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The Santacruz police have registered an FIR against a caretaker of late Bollywood actress Nimmi, alleging that he misappropriated fixed deposits worth Rs 1.77 crore, sold her car for scrap and attempted to take control of two flats in Santacruz (West) after her death in 2020.
The case concerns the assets of Nawab Banu, popularly known by her screen name Nimmi, who died on March 25, 2020. According to the FIR, the two flats, two parking spaces and fixed deposits were among the assets she had left behind for her beneficiaries under a will.
The complainant, Mohammad Yunus Salim Durrani, 48, a relative of the actress’s family, told police that Nimmi and her husband, noted scriptwriter Ali Raza, had purchased two flats in the B Wing of Neha Apartment on Juhu Tara Road in 2003. The properties were registered in Nimmi’s name. The couple also held fixed deposits of Rs 1.23 crore with the State Bank of India and Rs 54 lakh with Saraswat Bank.
After Ali Raza died on November 1, 2007, Nimmi continued living alone. Given her age and difficulty travelling for medical treatment and other work, she opened joint bank accounts with Asrar Sheikh, who had been employed as a domestic help and caretaker by the couple. This allowed him to handle her financial transactions, the FIR stated.
Before her death, Nimmi had executed a will naming Gurpal Singh Harban Singh Sachar as its executor. The will reportedly named her adopted son, Ali Sayyed Parvez, who lived in Britain, and another relative as beneficiaries of her assets, including the flats, fixed deposits and jewellery.
Also Read – Why doe-eyed Nimmi was one of Hindi cinema’s last links to the Golden Age
Parvez, who was Nimmi’s sister’s son, also died of Covid-19 in the UK on December 28, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Salma Neki Parveen, and three children, who are reportedly entitled to his share of the inheritance under the will.
Durrani alleged that after Nimmi’s death, Sheikh withdrew or misappropriated the fixed deposits worth Rs 1.77 crore and sold her Maruti Suzuki Ciaz for scrap for his personal benefit. He also allegedly attempted to take control of the two flats.
The complainant said he informed Parvez’s wife about the alleged irregularities. As she was unable to travel to India frequently, she authorised him through a power of attorney to pursue the matter on behalf of the family.
The Santacruz police registered an FIR against Sheikh on November 11 under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, as the alleged offences predate the implementation of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The legal proceedings concerning the will are pending before the Bombay High Court.
A senior police officer confirmed the registration of the FIR and said an investigation was underway.