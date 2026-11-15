Caretaker booked for allegedly siphoning off Rs 1.77 crore from late actress Nimmi’s FDs

The Santacruz police have registered an FIR against a caretaker of late Bollywood actress Nimmi, alleging that he misappropriated fixed deposits worth Rs 1.77 crore, sold her car for scrap and attempted to take control of two flats in Santacruz (West) after her death in 2020.

The case concerns the assets of Nawab Banu, popularly known by her screen name Nimmi, who died on March 25, 2020. According to the FIR, the two flats, two parking spaces and fixed deposits were among the assets she had left behind for her beneficiaries under a will.

The complainant, Mohammad Yunus Salim Durrani, 48, a relative of the actress’s family, told police that Nimmi and her husband, noted scriptwriter Ali Raza, had purchased two flats in the B Wing of Neha Apartment on Juhu Tara Road in 2003. The properties were registered in Nimmi’s name. The couple also held fixed deposits of Rs 1.23 crore with the State Bank of India and Rs 54 lakh with Saraswat Bank.