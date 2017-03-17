Can’t expect Bollywood to stand up for politics in India: Kalki Koechlin

Bollywood is not an NGO. You can’t expect them to stand up for the politics of this country says Kalki Koechlin. Bollywood is not an NGO. You can’t expect them to stand up for the politics of this country says Kalki Koechlin.

Actress Kalki Koechlin on Friday said Bollywood can’t be expected to stand up for the political scenario in India.

Commenting about the issue of Pakistani actors working in India, Kalki said at the India Today Conclave here: “Bollywood is not an NGO. You can’t expect them to stand up for the politics of this country. At the end of the day, it’s a business. Although there are ways to keep speaking about these issues.”

At the session, she spoke about her documentary Azmaish, which looks at India and Pakistan outside the context of conflict and instead focuses on the struggles of commoners in both the countries.

The documentary saw Kalki collaborate with Pakistan-based filmmaker Sabiha Sumar.

Kalki said two things that unify India and Pakistan are cricket and Bollywood.

“Bollywood is huge in Pakistan. People recognised me because of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Even with India, a lot of us are unified because of movies. People of northeast India speak Hindi because of Bollywood,” she said.

Kalki Koechlin recently featured in Mantra, that has hit the theatres today and will also be seen in A Death In Gunj.

During an exclusive interview with indianexpress.com when she was asked about her roles, the actor had said , “I don’t get offered commercial roles. That does not necessarily mean that I have been typecast because that happens to you after every film. I was being offered a prostitute’s role after Dev D and disabled roles after Margarita. It is up to me to break cliches. So, it is up to me to choose what I want to do. Commercial success is important but that does not mean I would not do these films which are so brilliant. I enjoy the process of learning while I am doing such film.”

With inputs from IANS

