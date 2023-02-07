Can’t believe Adil could stoop so low: Rakhi Sawant’s brother Rakesh

Actor and Bigg Boss contestant Rakhi Sawant’s brother Rakesh Sawant reacted after an FIR was filed against his sister’s husband Adil Durrani, alleging Adil had taken money and jewellery from her.

While talking to media outside Mumbai’s Oshiwara police station, Rakesh claimed, “Never thought that he will stoop down to such level. We even forgave two or three times. The next day after the demise of our mother, when we went to Rakhi’s house to feed her, that time we noticed Rakhi’s face is swollen. She was crying, when our relatives asked her then she revealed that Adil has beaten her on the same day our mother passed away.”

He added, “And when we saw marks on Rakhi’s body, we got so angry that we requested Rakhi to get her medical done at the Cooper hospital. Ahead of our mother’s 13th-day ritual, Rakhi’s and her mother’s jewellery and money were stolen.”

“I spoke to Adil on the same day he raised his hand on my sister. He misbehaved with us over the call and he said it was our personal matter. But he can’t misbehave like this. And those who say Hindus and Muslims should unite in today’s time. This is the result,” he continued.

Rakhi’s brother said, “This man can stoop so low just for money. He had time and life to spend with Rakhi but he ruined it. He just wanted to play the game by saying nothing on this matter. When in the morning, he came to beat Rakhi and now FIR has been filed for physical assault and dowry. He has used Rakhi’s money on Dubai property. When he was planning to buy property in Dubai, I asked him to use his own money and not to take it from Rakhi. He tried to fool Rakhi but our mother protected us with her blessings.”

Rakhi on Tuesday claimed that “He came to beat me at home in the morning, I immediately called the police. He frequently visits my home and gives threats. Even today he came to beat me at home, and I was scared. He said that you defamed me in the media.”

Police have filed an FIR under IPC Sec 406 and 420 against Adil Durrani and have summoned him for interrogation.

Rakhi, last month, revealed that she had married Adil in 2022. Taking to Instagram, she shared a photograph of their purported marriage certificate which shows that the wedding took place on May 29, 2022.

Meanwhile, Rakhi also posted an Instagram reel video where she is seen garlanding Adil and reshared a video of her with Adil and what seems to be a Qazi officiating a ceremony. Since Rakhi broke the news of her wedding on social media, several reports surfaced claiming that Adil has denied getting married to Rakhi.

Photos of the duo have been doing the rounds on the Internet.

Few days after that, Adil took to his Instagram account and confirmed his marriage with Rakhi.