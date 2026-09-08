‘Can’t accept Ranbir Kapoor as Rama in Ramayana’: Ramanand Sagar’s grandson praises Yash

With just two months until the worldwide release of director Nitesh Tiwari’s epic mythological action-adventure film Ramayana: Part 1, fans are eagerly monitoring the latest developments and awaiting more promotional material offering further sneak peeks into the movie.

Although the film’s trailer, unveiled in late July, was well received, a section of the audience remains sceptical about whether the makers will do justice to Ramayana, particularly given that the last movie adaptation of the Hindu epic was the critical and commercial bomb Adipurush (2023).

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While Ranbir Kapoor’s appearance as Rama in the trailer was met with widespread acclaim, it seems that the grandson of legendary filmmaker Ramanand Sagar, who scripted and directed the television serial adaptation of Ramayana, isn’t fully impressed with his casting. He recently said it is hard for him to accept the actor as Rama because of his past roles, particularly the one in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal (2023).